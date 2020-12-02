Where to cut down your own Christmas tree in Mendocino County

4.) Do not cut dead or downed trees because they may serve as a habitat for animals.

3.) Before putting the tree in your vehicle, attach your tree tag.

2.) The diameter of the tree trunk should be 6 inches or less, and the tree should be cut no more than 6 inches above ground level.

1.) Choose a tree from overfilled areas and thickets. It should be located at least 200 feet from main roads, campsites and other recreation sites. Also avoid trees near rivers, lakes and other bodies of water.

Looking for a little holiday cheer despite the pandemic?

The Mendocino National Forest is allowing visitors who have purchased a permit to chop down their own Christmas tree in designated areas, according to its website.

Permits, which are limited to one person per household, cost $10. Mendocino National Forest offices are closed to visitors because of the pandemic, so permits must be purchased either by mail or at the following locations:

– Upper Lake Grocery, 160 E. Hwy. 20 in Upper Lake. For more information about store hours and permits’ availability, call 707-275-2380.

– M & M Feed and Supply, 74540 Hill Road in Covelo. For more information, call 707-983-6273.

– Keith's Family Foods, 76201 Covelo Road in Covelo. For more information, call 707-983-6633.

To receive a permit by mail, email a check or money order made to “USDA Forest Service” to one of the Mendocino National Forest offices by Dec. 14. Your name, telephone number and address should be included, and “Christmas Tree Permit” should be written on the outside of the envelope. Go here for a permit application and a list of the national forest offices’ mailing addresses.

The Mendocino National Forest recommends bringing a saw or axe to cut the tree, as well as a tarp and rope to transport it home. In case of changing weather or an emergency, warm clothes, water, food and tire chains also are suggested.

