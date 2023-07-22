How to fight Canada’s wildfires in the era of climate change

MONTREAL — Wildfires in Canada have so far scorched forests totaling the size of the state of Virginia. The province of Quebec recorded its biggest blaze ever this month as it advanced across an area 13 times as large as New York City. Megafires, so vast and ferocious that they simply cannot be fought, have erupted across the country.

Even as thousands of Canadians and firefighters from abroad continued to battle more than 900 fires, Canada’s record-shattering wildfire season has made it clear that traditional firefighting methods are no longer enough, experts in wildfires and forests say.

Instead of focusing on putting out flames, wildfire agencies, provincial governments and the logging industry must carry out fundamental changes to prevent fires from igniting and spreading in the first place, they say.

They include steps like closing forests to people when conditions are ripe for fires and increasing patrols to spot smaller fires earlier, when there is still a chance to contain them.

New strategies are crucial because wildfires, in the vastness of Canada, are expected to become increasingly difficult to combat as they grow more frequent and bigger in the hotter and drier conditions resulting from climate change.

“We can add billions and billions and billions of dollars, and even then we wouldn’t be able to extinguish all the wildfires,” said Yves Bergeron, an expert on forest ecology and management at the University of Quebec. “We need a paradigm shift from viewing the role of wildfire agencies as putting out fires to protecting human society.”

Across Canada, wildfire agencies and provincial governments have been fighting forest fires the way they have always done it, experts say: reacting to outbreaks of fires by trying to suppress them or prevent them from spreading, or letting remote blazes far from communities and vital infrastructure simply burn.

Some provinces followed up by banning the use of fire in forests and eventually by closing forests altogether.

But so many wildfires erupted across Canada at the same time — even in eastern provinces like Quebec and Nova Scotia that usually don’t experience the kind of outbreaks common in western Canada — that wildfire agencies were overwhelmed, even with overseas reinforcements.

Quebec’s agency, with the capacity to fight about 30 fires simultaneously, has been confronted with three to four times as many, experts said.

With a couple of months left in the wildfire season, the result has already been nearly 28 million acres of forests burned, a record for a single wildfire season and five times the annual average.

More than 155,000 people have been evacuated from their homes at some point, some more than once, and three firefighters have been killed. Smoke from the fires has wafted down into the United States and across to Western Europe, darkening skies and turning the air quality hazardous.

“We’ve been too reactive,” said Michael Flannigan, an expert on fire management at Thompson Rivers University in British Columbia.

In provinces where human activity is suspected to have caused fires, like Alberta and Nova Scotia, officials implemented fire bans and closed forests, but only after blazes had already ignited and spread, and even though conditions before the outbreaks had indicated a high risk, Flannigan said.

“Alberta and Nova Scotia both used forest closures this year, but they used them too late, after the fires were burning across the landscape,” Flannigan said. “In Alberta’s case, you could see this upper ridge, this extreme weather event — hot, dry and windy — coming a week in advance.”

Forest closures are “very unpopular but very effective at stopping human-caused fires,” Flannigan said.

Political leaders reluctantly close forests, and even then only gradually, experts say, in part because of a loss of revenue and the unpopularity of shutting off access to public lands.

But closing forests early when conditions grow extremely risky — and eliminating human activity that can spark fires, from recreational camping to the use of all-terrain vehicles — means the restrictions can be lifted fairly quickly, experts said.

Cordy Tymstra, a consultant on wildfire management and a former science coordinator with Alberta’s Wildfire Management agency, said Canadian provinces should follow the example of Australia, another country that often faces significant wildfires and where forests are automatically closed when certain weather conditions exist.

“We need to go to an apolitical approach or system that’s automated,” Tymstra said. “Sorry, the forest is closed. You can’t drive your ATV down that trail.”