How to find your Sonoma County evacuation zone

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 22, 2020, 2:43PM
The County of Sonoma is issuing mandatory evacuation orders and evacuation warnings based on a map grid system.

The grid divides the county into zones using numbers and subzones using letters and numbers. So, for example, if you live south of the Austin Creek Recreation Area Center and east of Cazadero, your evacuation zone is 1D4.

To determine your evacuation zone, enter your address into the search bar located at the top left of this map. Once you know your zone, you can use the corresponding map to see if you’re under any evacuation instructions. This information also can be found at socoemergency.org/evacuation-update.

