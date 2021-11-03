Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11 in Sonoma County

Sonoma County schools, pharmacies and pediatricians are preparing to roll out the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 in the coming days after a final OK from U.S. health officials on Tuesday.

Parents have several options to get their younger kids vaccinated, Sonoma County officials said Wednesday.

Families are encouraged to make vaccination appointments with their primary care doctors, said Casey D’Angelo, vaccine coordinator for the Sonoma County Office of Education.

"But we know there are many families that don’t have access to that,“ D’Angelo said.

In order to get shots in the arms of a wider group of children, health and education officials have scheduled vaccination clinics at several schools throughout the county beginning Nov. 9.

The clinics will be held at schools with high numbers of English learners and students who get free or reduced-cost lunches, D’Agnelo said. But the clinics will be open to anyone, he noted.

In addition to the kid-sized doses approved for those ages 5 to 11 — which contain one-third the amount of vaccine in the adult shots — the school clinics will also carry adult doses for family members who want to get shots alongside their youngsters, according to D’Angelo.

A list of school vaccine clinics is at bit.ly/3GNsNBo. Appointments are not required and the shot is free.

Vaccinations for kids will also be available at select pharmacies in Sonoma County.

Walgreens and Rite-Aid announced they would begin administering shots for younger children on Saturday at some of their locations and CVS said it would start rolling out the shots Sunday. Appointments can be made at walgreens.com/schedulevaccine, riteaid.com/pharmacy/scheduler and cvs.com.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.