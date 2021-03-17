How to get updates on your 2021 stimulus check

Wondering about the status of your third stimulus payment? The Internal Revenue Service has a tool that will track your payment’s arrival.

The IRS Get My Payment tool allows you to determine whether you’re eligible for the payment, tracks when it was sent and has information on how to solve technical difficulties with direct deposit.

You also can claim your check if you were eligible but did not receive the full amount of either payment sent out in 2020.

The first round of 2021 payments are being sent by direct deposit, according to the IRS. Later batches of payments may be sent through the mail as a check or debit card.

Many are expected to receive their payments Wednesday, according to USA Today.

The 2021 payments will be based on your last processed tax return from either 2020 or 2019. Individuals who are single will receive up to $1,400. A married couple who filed jointly will receive up to $2,800, with an additional $1,400 per dependent child.

Individuals earning up to $75,000 are eligible for the full payments, as are married couples with incomes up to $150,000.

For more information or to track your payment, visit irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment.