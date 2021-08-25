How to help Caldor fire survivors

As the Caldor fire grows to more than 126,000 acres and races toward Lake Tahoe, several organizations are helping people affected by the blaze.

Here are some of the agencies, businesses and nonprofits assisting Caldor fire survivors:

El Dorado Community Foundation: The foundation is assisting those who have been financially impacted by the Caldor fire and is providing money for food and animals’ needs, according to El Dorado County. To donate to the Caldor Fire Fund, visit edcf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create?funit_id=1792.

Evacuation Team Amador: The Amador County-based group helps evacuate animals and provides them with shelter during wildfires, including the Caldor fire. The group is in need of horse panels, 70-gallon water buckets, tarps and child-sized pools as well as volunteers, according to a recent Facebook post. To provide a monetary donation, visit amadorevacs.com/donate/.

American Red Cross Northern California Chapter: The Red Cross is operating several shelters for fire evacuees and is requesting monetary donations rather than supplies, according to Stephen Walsh, regional director of communications and marketing. To donate, visit redcross.org/donate/donation.html/ and specify which community or wildfire you’re seeking to help.

Sacramento SPCA: The Sacramento animal shelter is transferring pets from shelters in El Dorado County to Sacramento to clear space for animals lost during the Caldor fire, according to the Sacramento Bee. The shelter is accepting donations at sspca.salsalabs.org/2020donations/index.html.

Salvation Army Del Oro Division: The Salvation Army is serving meals and snacks to residents at three evacuation centers as part of its Emergency Disaster services, according to its website. To donate, visit bit.ly/3yjD3ft.

Airbnb: The company offers free temporary housing to residents who are displaced during wildfires and other disasters, according to its website. To make a donation to cover the cost of a stay, visit www.airbnb.org/get-involved and click “Donate now.”