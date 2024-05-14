Growing up, rice meant two things: Uncle Ben’s Converted Rice, which sat in its bright orange package in the pantry, and pork fried rice, which I enjoyed on monthly outings to our favorite Chinese restaurant, China Barn.

Converted rice is rice that has been boiled, dried and packaged. In the 1950s and 1960s, it was marketed to housewives as a timesaver. Today, Uncle Ben’s also offers converted brown rice, but when I was growing up, there was just the one.

Beginning in the late 1960s and continuing to this day, many Americans prefer brown rice because of its nutritional profile. I enjoy brown rice but I haven’t given up white rice, which I find best for many dishes.

White rice melds with other flavors without eclipsing them. Brown rice often interferes with other flavors, especially more delicate ones. It also lacks the ready creaminess essential in risottos. I find it is best when it plays a major role, with other ingredients boosting its nuttiness and engaging well with its chewy quality.

Today’s recipes focus on dishes that are more than accompaniments that sop up the juices of dishes. They can be side dishes but they can also stand alone.

Armenian Pilaf

Makes 4-6 servings

When Armenians came to California, many settled in the Central Valley and became farmers. Their traditional foods, however, have for the most part remained within their community. This dish — excellent with roasted chicken — combines short pieces of pasta with long-grain rice and may evoke Rice-A-Roni, which has long been promoted as a “San Francisco treat.” I love adding a dollop of aioli to this pilaf.

4 tablespoons clarified butter

1 cup (about 3 ounces) dried angel hair or similar pasta, broken into ¾-inch pieces

1 ½ cup cooked long-grain white rice, either Basmati or Jasmine

2 cups chicken stock, hot

3 cups boiling water

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

Aioli, optional

Heat 3 tablespoons of the butter in a heavy sauté pan set over medium heat. Add the pasta and sauté, stirring constantly, until it is lightly browned, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer the pasta to a bowl, return the pan to the heat, and melt the remaining tablespoon of butter. Add the rice and sauté, stirring constantly, until it is lightly browned, 5 to 7 minutes. Add the stock and 1 cup of the boiling water, reduce the heat to low, and simmer, uncovered, for 10 minutes.

Stir in the pasta, add the remaining 2 cups of boiling water, and simmer, covered, for 5 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and let steam, covered and undisturbed, for 10 minutes. Uncover, fluff with a fork, season with salt and pepper and transfer to a serving bowl.

Enjoy hot, with aioli alongside, if using.

Spanish Rice

Makes 4-6 servings

When you peruse old California cookbooks, you always come across recipes for Spanish rice and Mexican rice. Scores of Mexican restaurants serve a very similar rice dish, some that stick with the Spanish way and others that focus on the Mexican style, which is described in the first variation that follows the main recipe. Beginning in the mid 1960s and peaking in the 1970s, both dishes began to feature brown rice instead of white. If that is your preference, you’ll find details in the second variation.

¼ cup olive oil

1 small yellow onion, peeled, trimmed, and cut into very small dice

1 poblano, stemmed, seeded, and cut into very small dice

3 garlic cloves, crushed and minced

Kosher salt

1 ½ cups long-grain white rice

Black pepper in a mill

3 cups chicken stock or vegetable stock, boiling

1 cup canned crushed tomatoes

2 tablespoons chopped fresh Italian parsley leaves

3 cups shelled English peas or shelled, blanched and peeled fava beans, optional

1 lime or 1 lemon, cut into wedges

Heat the olive oil in a large sauté pan set over medium heat. Add the onion and poblano and sauté until soft and fragrant, about 8 minutes. Add the garlic and sauté 2 minutes more. Season with salt.

Add the rice and sauté, stirring constantly, until it begins to turn golden brown, 7 to 8 minutes.

Season with salt and several turns of black pepper. Add the stock, crushed tomatoes, and parsley and simmer, covered, until the liquid is absorbed, about 15 minutes. About 5 minutes before the rice is ready, fold in the peas or favas, if using.

Remove from the heat and let steam, covered and undisturbed, for 10 minutes. Fluff with a fork, adjust the seasonings, and enjoy right away, with lemon or lime wedges alongside.

Variation:

-For Mexican rice, add 1 teaspoon chipotle powder or other ground chile along with the rice. Omit the parsley. Add 3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro leaves when you fluff the rice with a fork.

-To make with brown rice, increase stock to 4 cups and cook until the rice is tender, about 45 minutes.