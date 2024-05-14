Skip the box and make your own Rice-a-Roni at home

Make rice a side dish or a main course with these easy and delicious recipes.|
MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT

Growing up, rice meant two things: Uncle Ben’s Converted Rice, which sat in its bright orange package in the pantry, and pork fried rice, which I enjoyed on monthly outings to our favorite Chinese restaurant, China Barn.

Converted rice is rice that has been boiled, dried and packaged. In the 1950s and 1960s, it was marketed to housewives as a timesaver. Today, Uncle Ben’s also offers converted brown rice, but when I was growing up, there was just the one.

Beginning in the late 1960s and continuing to this day, many Americans prefer brown rice because of its nutritional profile. I enjoy brown rice but I haven’t given up white rice, which I find best for many dishes.

White rice melds with other flavors without eclipsing them. Brown rice often interferes with other flavors, especially more delicate ones. It also lacks the ready creaminess essential in risottos. I find it is best when it plays a major role, with other ingredients boosting its nuttiness and engaging well with its chewy quality.

Today’s recipes focus on dishes that are more than accompaniments that sop up the juices of dishes. They can be side dishes but they can also stand alone.

Armenian Pilaf

Makes 4-6 servings

When Armenians came to California, many settled in the Central Valley and became farmers. Their traditional foods, however, have for the most part remained within their community. This dish — excellent with roasted chicken — combines short pieces of pasta with long-grain rice and may evoke Rice-A-Roni, which has long been promoted as a “San Francisco treat.” I love adding a dollop of aioli to this pilaf.

4 tablespoons clarified butter

1 cup (about 3 ounces) dried angel hair or similar pasta, broken into ¾-inch pieces

1 ½ cup cooked long-grain white rice, either Basmati or Jasmine

2 cups chicken stock, hot

3 cups boiling water

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

Aioli, optional

Heat 3 tablespoons of the butter in a heavy sauté pan set over medium heat. Add the pasta and sauté, stirring constantly, until it is lightly browned, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer the pasta to a bowl, return the pan to the heat, and melt the remaining tablespoon of butter. Add the rice and sauté, stirring constantly, until it is lightly browned, 5 to 7 minutes. Add the stock and 1 cup of the boiling water, reduce the heat to low, and simmer, uncovered, for 10 minutes.

Stir in the pasta, add the remaining 2 cups of boiling water, and simmer, covered, for 5 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and let steam, covered and undisturbed, for 10 minutes. Uncover, fluff with a fork, season with salt and pepper and transfer to a serving bowl.

Enjoy hot, with aioli alongside, if using.

Spanish Rice

Makes 4-6 servings

When you peruse old California cookbooks, you always come across recipes for Spanish rice and Mexican rice. Scores of Mexican restaurants serve a very similar rice dish, some that stick with the Spanish way and others that focus on the Mexican style, which is described in the first variation that follows the main recipe. Beginning in the mid 1960s and peaking in the 1970s, both dishes began to feature brown rice instead of white. If that is your preference, you’ll find details in the second variation.

¼ cup olive oil

1 small yellow onion, peeled, trimmed, and cut into very small dice

1 poblano, stemmed, seeded, and cut into very small dice

3 garlic cloves, crushed and minced

Kosher salt

1 ½ cups long-grain white rice

Black pepper in a mill

3 cups chicken stock or vegetable stock, boiling

1 cup canned crushed tomatoes

2 tablespoons chopped fresh Italian parsley leaves

3 cups shelled English peas or shelled, blanched and peeled fava beans, optional

1 lime or 1 lemon, cut into wedges

Heat the olive oil in a large sauté pan set over medium heat. Add the onion and poblano and sauté until soft and fragrant, about 8 minutes. Add the garlic and sauté 2 minutes more. Season with salt.

Add the rice and sauté, stirring constantly, until it begins to turn golden brown, 7 to 8 minutes.

Season with salt and several turns of black pepper. Add the stock, crushed tomatoes, and parsley and simmer, covered, until the liquid is absorbed, about 15 minutes. About 5 minutes before the rice is ready, fold in the peas or favas, if using.

Remove from the heat and let steam, covered and undisturbed, for 10 minutes. Fluff with a fork, adjust the seasonings, and enjoy right away, with lemon or lime wedges alongside.

Variation:

-For Mexican rice, add 1 teaspoon chipotle powder or other ground chile along with the rice. Omit the parsley. Add 3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro leaves when you fluff the rice with a fork.

-To make with brown rice, increase stock to 4 cups and cook until the rice is tender, about 45 minutes.

-If you do not have peas or favas, cut 5 or 6 green onions into thin rounds and add them to the rice when you fluff it with a fork.

Green Rice Torta

Makes 6-8 servings

When I first made this dish, I used all chard and no spinach but have found, over the years, that I prefer both the flavor and the appearance of the dish when it is made with both. Adding Italian parsley helps keep the color vibrant and cilantro adds a burst of flavor that I love; if you do not care for cilantro, simply omit it.

1 cup long-grain white rice, soaked in water for 30 minutes, drained

Kosher salt

2 tablespoons olive oil + more for brushing a pan

6 to 8 ounces small spinach leaves

6 to 8 ounces stir-fry mix or Swiss chard, large stems removed, cut crosswise into ½-inch wide slices

4 ounces (1 cup) grated Vella Dry Jack, Bellwether Carmody, Estero Gold, or Parmigiano-Reggiano

⅓ cup chopped Italian parsley leaves

⅓ cup chopped cilantro leaves

5 garlic cloves, crushed and minced

3 large eggs, beaten

Black pepper in a mill

¾ cup dry breadcrumbs, seasoned with salt and pepper

Green Tabasco or similar hot sauce, Hawaiian Chile Water, or Thai chile garlic sauce

Put the rice into a saucepan, add several generous pinches of salt, and add 1 ¾ cups water, set over high heat, and bring to a boil. When the water reaches a rolling boil, reduce the heat to low, cover the saucepan, cook for 15 minutes, pull from the heat, and let rest undisturbed for 15 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.

While the rice is resting, finish the dish. To do so, heat the olive oil in sauté pan set over medium heat. Add the spinach and stir-fry mix or chard and cook, turning all the while with large tongs, until the greens wilt, about 3 to 4 minutes.

Season with salt, remove from the heat, and let cool for a few minutes.

Put the greens, rice, cheese, parsley, and cilantro into a mixing bowl and toss together. Add the garlic to the beaten eggs and fold into the rice mixture.

Brush a large soufflé dish, an 8-inch square baking dish, or a similar container with olive oil. Tip the rice mixture into it and use a rubber spatula to spread it evenly.

Scatter the breadcrumbs over the top, set in the oven, and bake for 30 minutes, until the eggs are set and the top is turning golden brown. Remove from the oven and let rest 10 minutes.

Cut into squares or wedges and enjoy hot or at room temperature, with preferred condiments and accompaniments alongside.

Sicilian-style Shepherd’s Pie

Makes 12 servings

Although Sicily does not have a rice industry, one of the dishes most readily associated with Sicily is arancini, balls of risotto — some stuffed, some not — fried until the outside is golden brown. This recipe borrows from traditional arancini to make a main course evocative of both arancini and of the English dish known as shepherd’s pie, which consists of mashed potatoes spread over a mixture of ground meats and vegetables.

3 cups (about 1 ½ pounds) Vialone Nano, Arborio or similar Italian rice

2 cups (8 ounces) grated caciocavallo or smoked mozzarella

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

Olive oil

1 small onion, minced

1 celery rib, cut into ¼-inch dice

1 carrot, peeled and cut into ¼-inch dice

3 large garlic cloves, minced

2 ounces pancetta, diced

1 pound ground beef

½ pound ground pork

1 tablespoon tomato paste

½ cup red wine

1 sage leaf

1/8 teaspoon grated nutmeg

1 cup tomato sauce, preferably homemade

3 tablespoons minced fresh Italian parsley

Cook the rice in abundant boiling water, lightly salted, as you would cook pasta. When it is tender (about 20 minutes), drain it thoroughly and turn it out on a marble surface or a wide platter. Add the cheese and season to taste with salt and pepper; mix well.

While the rice cooks, prepare the meat. Pour a splash of olive oil into a medium sauté pan, add the onion, celery and carrot and sauté over medium heat until they just begin to soften and take on a little color. Add the garlic and pancetta and cook 2 minutes more.

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Add the ground meats and, using a fork to crumble them, cook until the meats just lose their raw look. Stir in the tomato paste and the wine, and simmer briefly. Add the sage leaf, nutmeg and tomato sauce. Simmer very gently for 25 minutes.

Taste and correct for salt and pepper.

Tip the meat mixture into an oven proof dish. Use a rubber spatula to spread it evenly then top it with the rice mixture.

Set the dish on the middle rack of the oven and bake until the rice is heated through and just beginning to take on a bit of color, about 15 to 20 minutes.

Remove from the oven, let rest 5 minutes, and enjoy hot.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “California Home Cooking.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.

