How to navigate the traffic around the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

As many as 50,000 race fans are expected at Sonoma Raceway over the weekend for Sunday’s Toyoya/Save Mart 350 and related racing events.

Those in the area around Sears Point and the Arnold Drive raceway on highways 37 and 121 can expect traffic delays and heavy traffic, said Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Juan Valencia.

According to Sonoma Raceway, peak traffic days and times have historically been:

– Friday: 3-7 p.m.

– Saturday: Throughout the day, moderate traffic is expected.

– Sunday: Non-race fans should avoid the area all day, and fans are asked to arrive as early as 7 a.m.

– Monday: In the morning, campers exiting the campgrounds may impact traffic.

To avoid heavy traffic and parking chaos at the event, Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit offers train rides to the Novato downtown station, where you can use a ride-share app, such as Uber or Lyft, to get to the raceway, which is approximately 10.6 miles away.

To read more about the event, including entertainment and ticketing information, go to bit.ly/3HbpkgC.