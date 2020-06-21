Subscribe

How to participate in Santa Rosa’s online budget hearing

WILL SCHMITT
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 21, 2020, 1:19AM

The Santa Rosa City Council next week will hammer out the city’s budget for the next fiscal year, a roughly ?$437 million spending plan that includes more than $60 million for capital projects.

The council is set to begin what’s expected to be hours of virtual public hearings and discussion about the budget Tuesday no earlier than 5 p.m. If the budget takes longer than an evening to finalize, hearings would continue at 10 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Members of the public can participate via Zoom by going to https://srcity-org.zoom.us/J/97646884048 or via phone by calling 877-853-5257 and entering the following code: 976 4688 4048.

If you just want to listen or watch, the city is expected to stream the meetings live (as it does for all full City Council meetings) via its YouTube page.

Budget documents are available online at srcity.org/800.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine