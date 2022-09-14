How to prepare for an earthquake

Tuesday’s magnitude-4.4 shaker and aftershock rattled the nerves of Sonoma County residents but did no significant damage or injury.

What can you do to prepare for the next one? (According to a U.S. Geological Survey in 2016, Santa Rosa could see a magnitude-7.1 quake on the Rodgers Creek Fault, where Tuesday’s quake originated.)

One of the most important things you and your family can do before an earthquake is to have a plan:

– Be prepared by creating a plan for how to reach one another.

– Establish out-of-area contact who coordinate family members' locations and information should you become separated. Make sure children learn the phone numbers and addresses, and know the emergency plans.

– Keep copies of important documents at the house of your out-of-area contact or keep important documents and valuables in a fireproof storage box or safe deposit box.

– Prepare a disaster supplies kit, which includes emergency food and water for the home. Keep a smaller version in your vehicle. Families with children should have each child create their own personal pack. View the California Department of Public Health's recommendations on what to pack.

– Know evacuation routes. Establish several different routes in case certain roads are blocked or closed.

– Decide how to take care of pets. Pets are not allowed in places where food is served - so you will need to have a place to take your pets if you have to go to a shelter.

– Don't run out of gas! Always run on the top half of the tank, not on the bottom half.

– Visit other earthquake preparation sites, including: Earthquake Country Alliance, SF72, Great California Shakeout, and Santa Rosa Citizens Organized to Prepare for Emergencies (COPE).

Source: City of Santa Rosa