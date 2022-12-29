Sonoma County residents can anticipate another heavy round of rain starting Thursday and potential flooding leading into the weekend, according to officials.

Those living in Santa Rosa can prep for the rainfall by cleaning out their gutters, storm drains and drainage ditches during breaks in rainfall so that “water flows where it is supposed to go,” said Santa Rosa Fire Department Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal.

The week’s previous storm and gusty winds brought in a lot of debris, which could block up these systems and lead to property damage if not properly maintained.

Lowenthal also said areas surrounding the Glass Fire burn scar will be more at risk for mudslides or debris flows this weekend.

“We haven’t had the rainfall rates that can cause any major issues with our burn scar but our burn scar is still at risk for significant rainfall,” he said.

He said residents in the area should wary and prepared for the upcoming storm.

The city of Santa Rosa’s sandbag filling station is open for residents throughout the rainy season. They can find sand and bags at the City Municipal Services Center North at 55 Stony Point Road, which will be open 24/7.

More information can be found at www.srcity.org/2963/Rain-Ready.

Hancock urged residents to be informed about the storm and to sign up for notices from Sonoma County’s emergency alert system.

“Be prepared,” she said. “Have your emergency preparedness kits ready.”