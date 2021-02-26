How to prevent coyote attacks in your neighborhood

Coyote attacks are considered rare, but coyote mating season is in full swing, which makes the species more aggressive from January through March, according to the Mercury News.

Because coyotes have adapted to living in California’s suburban areas and neighborhoods, it’s important to know how to safety co-exist with the animal, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. Coyotes typically prefer to avoid humans, but their behavior changes when humans’ food and garbage become available to them.

Here are some top coyote safety tips from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife:

Never feed or interact with coyotes, even if they don’t appear to be aggressive. Many coyotes in California are simply used to living around humans and should not be approached.

Consider how much access hungry coyotes could have to your trash. A hungry animal will take advantage of any source of food they can find, from your garbage can to a pet’s food bowl in your backyard.

Motion-sensored lights around your house can scare coyotes away from your home and family. Also consider trimming bushes to eliminate hiding places.

Don’t leave children or pets outside unattended, especially at night when coyotes are most active.

If you are approached by a coyote, make loud, low-pitched noises. You also can throw rocks in the animal’s direction to scare it away.

Keep any waste and trash tightly contained to reduce the smell.

Remove sources of water and pet food that may be kept outside.

Bird feeders also can increase wildlife traffic, including rodents, which coyotes love to feast on.

Make sure to pick up any fallen fruit and seeds, and cover compost near your home.

It’s also key to discuss these procedures with your neighbors to keep your area safe.

If you have more questions about how to protect yourself from coyotes, the Sonoma County Animal Damage Control Program has further details and contact information on its website.