How to protect yourself from wildfire smoke

As smoke from Northern California wildfires blankets much of the North Bay Wednesday, the National Weather Service and the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention have shared several tips for protecting yourself from the smoke.

On X (formerly Twitter), the weather service’s Bay Area office reminds residents to check the air quality in their ZIP code at www.airnow.gov.

The Press Democrat also has live air quality maps for Sonoma County and elsewhere in the North Bay.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://map.purpleair.com/1/m/i/mAQI/a10/p86400/cC0#9/38.517/-122.5338">Click here to view this embed</a>.

According to the weather service, wildfire smoke is a mix of gases and fine particles from burning vegetation and other materials, which are all the kinds of things you don’t want to get in your house, much less your eyes, throat and lungs.

The weather service recommends staying indoors with windows closed. Keep pets indoors as well.

Wildfire smoke is a mix of gases and fine particles from burning vegetation and other materials. It can travel hundreds of miles and cause health concerns. Stay Weather-Ready by learning how to protect yourself. https://t.co/UtiRvxiRqG pic.twitter.com/qTecNSrMa7 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) August 30, 2023

Additionally, the CDC recommends choosing a room you can close off from outside air. If you are able, set up a portable air cleaner or a filter to keep the air in this room clean even when it’s smoky in the rest of the building and outdoors. If you use a do-it-yourself box fan filtration unit, never leave it unattended.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ukyF2xm8cws">Click here to view this embed</a>.

If you use an air conditioner, officials recommend you clean the filter so it captures those wildfire particles in the air. If your air conditioning system has a fresh air intake, set the system to recirculate mode or close the outdoor intake damper.

If you need to go outside, consider wearing a respirator mask and do not exercise too hard. According to the CDC, N95 or P100 respirators can help protect your lungs from smoke or ash.