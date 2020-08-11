How to report violations of the coronavirus public health orders in Sonoma County

A new ordinance from the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors allows for civil penalties for those in violation of local health orders to slow the spread of coronavirus.

This gives the county the ability to enforce both local and state guidelines, which comes after Sonoma County was put on the California watchlist in early July.

Violations can be reported to the county by calling 1-833-SAFE707 (1-833-723-3707) or emailing safe707@sonoma-county.org.

Enforced guidelines include those on both personal and commercial levels.

Activities that can be reported are: failing to self-isolate after testing positive for COVID-19, gatherings of more than 12 people who aren’t sheltering in the same household and not wearing a face covering outside the home (either indoors or outside and unable to maintain six feet of physical distance).

Businesses must follow local and state guidances, which vary for different business sectors.

Business owners can also call the hotline to report customers who fail to follow guidelines and can visit SoCoLaunch.org for more resources.

The civil penalties for people or businesses in violation of the protocols range from $100 to $1,000 for individual violations and from $5,000 to $10,000 for commercial violations.