How to schedule a coronavirus vaccination in Sonoma County

While every Californian over the age of 65 is encouraged to get a coronavirus vaccination as soon as possible, actually finding one may depend on where you get your health care.

Individuals who are eligible to be vaccinated should first contact their health care provider or primary care physician for information on how they can receive a vaccine or to make an appointment.

– Kaiser Permanente members should contact their primary care provider online at healthy.kaiserpermanente.org/northern-california/front-door or call the Kaiser appointment or advice line to determine their eligibility and schedule an appointment.

– Eligible individuals who receive primary care through Sutter Health should contact Sutter online at www.sutterhealth.org/covid-vaccine or call 844-987-6115.

– Eligible individuals who receive their primary care through St. Joseph Health should contact St. Joseph online at www.stjosephhealth. org.

– Northern California Medical Associates patients should contact their primary care physician online at www.ncmahealth.com.

– Eligible individuals who receive primary care through a medical clinic will have an opportunity to be vaccinated at a number of clinics being set up through the Sonoma County Department of Health Services. Scheduling information is not currently available.

– Eligible individuals who do not have health insurance should check back for updates. Scheduling information is not currently available.

Source: Sonoma County Department of Health Services