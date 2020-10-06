How to spot Mars during its closest approach in Tuesday’s night sky

If you want to see Mars, your best bet is to look at the night sky on Tuesday.

The planet will be highly visible as its orbit makes its closest approach to earth until 2035, according to NASA’s Mars Exploration Program. Mars will be easy to spot for most of the night, although it still will be about 38.6 million miles from Earth.

A close approach occurs every two years, but it only becomes this bright every 15 to 17 years, according to NASA.

Mars also will be visible on Tuesday, Oct. 13, because of a phenomenon called opposition, which occurs when both Mars and Earth are located at opposite sides of the sun, CBS News reported.

It’s rare for opposition to occur during a close approach. This means ― from the perspective of people on Earth ― that the sun is rising in the east as Mars sets in the west, according to CBS News.

Mars will be at its brightest and easy to observe in the night sky.

The planet is predicted to reach opposition at 4 p.m. PST.