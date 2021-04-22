Subscribe

How to see the remainder of the Lyrid meteor shower in Sonoma County

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 22, 2021, 1:27PM

There are still several days left to catch the Lyrid meteor shower, even though it peaked early Thursday morning, according to Space.com.

The phenomenon was most visible to the human eye at about 5 a.m. Thursday, but the meteor shower continues through April 30.

Early Friday morning before dawn is your next-best chance to view the shower, according to EarthSky.org.

Don’t worry about bringing binoculars or needing a telescope to view the meteors, according to Space.com. Instead, find a spot without any light pollution and plan for it to take about 20 minutes for your eyes to adjust.

The next meteor shower this year is the Eta Aquarids, which peaks May 4-5. The shower, though, tends to be most prominent near the equator.

