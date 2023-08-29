If the clouds stay away, this week’s rare blue supermoon will be hard to miss in the night sky, but Sonoma County residents can improve their viewings with a few helpful tips.

On Wednesday, the blue supermoon will rise in the east and will appear larger and brighter than normal, even brighter than Aug. 1’s supermoon.

That’s because this will be the closest full moon of the year, just 222,043 miles away. That’s nearly 18,000 miles closer than its average distance from the Earth, according to astronomy website EarthSky.

The upcoming full moon won’t actually look blue, that’s the term given to a second full moon in a calendar month, but it will be a sight to see and will include an appearance by the planet Saturn, which will appear to the upper right of the moon and will swing clockwise around the Earth’s satellite, according to NASA.

The moon will continue to appear full through Thursday.

Here’s how to get the best viewing experience, according to EarthSky:

You won’t need any optical aid to see the moon, but as with most nighttime celestial viewings, it’s best to view the supermoon away from bright city lights.

Once you find a dark viewing spot, let your eyes adapt to the dark. Your eyes can take up to 20 minutes to adjust properly, so the more patient you are the more you will see.

Bring a blanket, chair and a friend. Avoid your phone (which can ruin your night-adjusted eyesight), relax and get comfortable to have an enjoyable experience.