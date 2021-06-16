Tips for staying cool during the Sonoma County heat wave

With temperatures expected to reach the low 100s in some areas, Sonoma County is bracing for a heat wave and possible power outages.

If you’re unsure of how to beat the heat over the next few days, we’ve compiled a list of safety tips and things to do.

Here are a few ways to stay cool around Sonoma County:

Head to the coast: In the summertime, the coast provides a welcome respite from the blazing inland temperatures. Bodega Bay is expected to reach a high of 72 degrees on Thursday and 70 degrees on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Keep windows open at night, but close them during the day: Just because you don't have AC doesn't mean you need to suffer. Take advantage of the cool night air by inviting it in overnight. But as soon as the sun starts to come up, close the windows, draw the curtains and keep the lights off. It might not create cold air, but the indoor temperature will be a little cooler than normal.

Head to any of Sonoma County's swimming spots: From swimming lagoons to community pools, here are some of our favorite places to swim.

Go wine tasting: Many of Sonoma County's wineries and tasting rooms are a cool place to visit when its ultra warm outside.

Go to the movie theater: Now that Sonoma County has reopened, escape the heat with a bag of popcorn and immerse yourself in a new movie.

Visit a garden: If the weather outside is frightfully hot, spend some time in the lush, green shade. Find reprieve at the Sonoma Botanical Garden in Glen Ellen or the historic Luther Burbank Home & Gardens in Santa Rosa.

Here are some hot weather dos and don’ts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Sonoma County Fire District:

• Do not leave children, seniors or pets in parked cars. Temperatures can increase rapidly during periods of intense heat.

• Drink plenty of fluids, especially water.

• Stay out of the sun and in air-conditioned areas, if possible.

• Avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest periods of the day.

•If you do need to go outside, wear lightweight, light-colored clothing and sunscreen.

•To cool down, take cool showers or baths.

•If you or someone you know experiences a high body temperature, headache, dizziness, nausea and other symptoms, it may be a sign of heat stroke and 911 should be called. Go here for more tips on heat stroke and heat exhaustion.