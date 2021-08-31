How to track your ballot in California's recall election of Gov. Newsom

California voters have received their recall election ballots in the mail and they have until Sept. 14 to turn them in.

The ballot offers voters two questions: Should Gov. Gavin Newsom be recalled from office and, if so, who should replace him?

As the deadline to turn in ballots approaches, the California Secretary of State's Office is offering a way to make sure those ballots have been successfully submitted and counted. Ballot tracking is available in every county in California.

To do so, visit the Secretary of State's "Where's My Ballot" website, www.sos.ca.gov/elections/ballot-status/wheres-my-ballot.

You will be prompted to enter in your first and last name, your date of birth and your ZIP code.

The ballot tracker will inform you of the status of your ballot, including whether it has been counted. You can also sign up for a text, email or voice phone call alert to receive updates about your ballot's status.

The Secretary of State's Office maintains a "Frequently Asked Questions" page that helps troubleshoot any problems you may have in accessing the ballot tracker.

The state has contracted with the company BallotTrax to provide the ballot tracking services.

"It is important for voters to know that their ballot has been received by their county elections office and the status of their ballot as it's processed. BallotTrax has years of experience providing ballot tracking services to election offices across the United States. They also have experience working with various ballot printing vendors and the United States Postal Service (USPS) to track ballots as they move through the mail stream," according to the Secretary of State's Office.