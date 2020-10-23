How to use $95 million from PG&E? Santa Rosa talks it over during virtual community forum

Should Santa Rosa spend its $95 million payout from PG&E on making the entire city more fire-resilient or fund repairs to restore land burned by the Tubbs fire? And how much of the money, if any, should the city spend on projects that have much less to do with wildfires?

Those were some of the questions residents and city officials have wrestled with at recent city-run listening sessions on what should be done with the historic, no-strings-attached settlement the city received from PG&E this summer.

About two dozen residents commented Thursday night in a citywide virtual forum Santa Rosa hosted as part of its process of gathering input for how to use the settlement funds. Santa Rosa received its payout in July as part of a larger $1 billion settlement from PG&E, while wading through bankruptcy proceedings, reached earlier with local governments to settle their claims rising from 2017 and 2018 wildfires.

Rumka Singh, who identified herself as a fire survivor who moved from Fountaingrove to Skyhawk between the Tubbs and Glass fires, advocated for better fire prevention measures to protect all of Santa Rosa, not just the burned zones. The Tubbs fire did not just burn the large homes of affluent residents in Fountaingrove but the more middle-class homes Coffey Park further into the city — a fact not lost on Singh.

“When the fires come, there is loss of housing, and everybody — the richest resident to the poorest resident — is affected,” Singh said. "And the poorer residents are affected even more.“

Despite suffering what at the time was the most destructive wildfire in California history, Santa Rosa has had little success in securing fire safety grants since October 2017. Multiple attempts have lent themselves to only one success: an award to fund the community wildfire protection plan the city adopted in August.

That plan identified the hills above the Skyhawk neighborhood as the most worrisome area in terms of future fire risk — a finding soon underscored when the Glass fire burned over those same ridges last month.

The city came to the meeting prepared with a list of more than $40 million in projects that haven’t been funded, mostly because the Federal Emergency Management Agency has declined requests for reimbursement of those disaster-related costs.

At the top of the city’s list is $14.5 million for a new Fountaingrove fire station to replace the $4 million firehouse that was destroyed in the Tubbs fire.

The city, aiming to put the future fire station somewhere better defended against wildfires, is in escrow to buy property on the Keysight campus near the intersection of Stagecoach Road and Fountaingrove Parkway, according to city spokeswoman Adriane Mertens. She declined to reveal the transaction’s cost, which will eventually be public information.

The city also received an insurance payout of about $2.8 million for the destroyed fire station. The total cost of that project is estimated to be about $17.1 million to $17.3 million.

The timeline for rebuilding the fire station is about three years and there are no plans yet for the original fire station location, city officials said.

The city also estimates it needs $24 million for road repairs damaged during debris removal efforts; $4.1 million for sidewalk repairs; and $5.1 million to remove hazardous trees in open space and on private property. The timing of these projects all are contingent on securing and allocating money to pay for them.

Some residents voiced support for spending the $95 million — which are unrestricted in the settlement and could be spent on any project the city decides — on projects that would restore the city to its pre-fire state.

But many residents at Thursday’s meeting suggested other uses for the funds, including several who requested the city put more money toward a permanent library for residents of the long overlooked and underserved Roseland area.

The Tubbs fire’s destruction of more than 3,000 Santa Rosa homes has contributed to the housing crunch that southwest Santa Rosa residents are feeling, said Magdalena McQuilla, a Santa Rosa attorney. She noted that the Roseland Village development project on Sebastopol Road would include not just 175 new apartments but space for a new library.

“If we are using the funds for community purposes, I really think it’s a great project to invest in that would benefit our recovery from this tragedy,” McQuilla said.

The Southeast Greenway campaign, which envisions a corridor of green space and 244 new homes along the old Highway 12 right-of-way, also was represented. Other residents called for investment in fiber optic infrastructure and housing projects.

The meeting — delayed by about half an hour and initially beset by technical difficulties affecting Spanish translation — followed two more targeted virtual meetings aimed at fire survivors. It came ahead of hearings by a trio of council members on Nov. 12 and then by the full City Council on Nov. 17, when the council is expected to give city staffers direction and feedback on next steps.

The city also has collected thousands of responses to an online survey through which residents can submit input through Sunday. More information is available online at srcity.org/2017firesettlement.

Thursday’s meeting, as well as a smaller forum for Fountaingrove-area fire survivors Wednesday, were delayed by the Glass fire in late September.

Residents who attended the virtual Fountaingrove meeting, which was also intended for residents in the Hidden Valley, Montecito and Oakmont neighborhoods on the east side of Santa Rosa, expressed strong opinions about the money being used to make their neighborhood whole again.

“Until every last little thing is addressed and fixed, that money should not be even considered for anything else,” said one Hidden Valley resident.

An earlier pre-fire forum for Coffey Park residents went ahead as scheduled Sept. 24. It was sparsely attended, with most of the commentary provided by members of Coffey Strong, the support group for rebuilding homeowners in the northwest Santa Rosa neighborhood.

Vice President Annie Barbour said that while Coffey Park residents have shown support for infrastructure projects, such as improving the Hopper Avenue corridor, she recognized the city had financial needs of its own.

"I understand that the city is in a deep hole and that they need to use some of this money, and I personally don’t have an issue with that, as long as we can make sure that we have as much fire hardiness as we can,“ Barbour said.

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.