How to vote if you’ve been displaced during recent wildfires in Sonoma County

If you’ve been displaced during the Walbridge, Meyers or Glass fires, here’s how to ensure you can cast your ballot in the November election.

Because mail-in ballots can’t be forwarded to another address, wildfire survivors can either update their mailing address or register at a new address, according to the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Office.

Residents planning to return to their current property are allowed to update their mailing address while staying registered at their current address. There’s no deadline for this option, so residents do not need to rebuild within a specific time frame if their home has been damaged or destroyed.

To update your mailing address, call 707-565-6800 or email ROV-VoterReg@sonoma-county.org with your name, the address of your residence affected by wildfire and your new mailing address. Go here for more information.

Residents who are not returning to their current address can register their new address at registertovote.ca.gov.

If you’re unsure whether you’re returning, you can choose either option, according to the registrar’s office.

Residents also can choose in-person voting at any polling location beginning Oct. 31, including the registrar’s office at 435 Fiscal Drive in Santa Rosa.

Go here for a complete list of polling locations in Sonoma County.