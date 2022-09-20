How to vote in te 2022 midterm election in California

California's midterm election is Nov. 8. County election officials will send ballots to registered voters starting Oct. 10.

Here's how to register, how to vote by mail or in person, what to do if you don't get a ballot or if you lose it and how to get more information about the election.

How do I check if I'm registered to vote?

Californians can check their status at registertovote.ca.gov. You'll need your California driver's license number or the last four digits of your Social Security number.

You may have to register again if you've moved and didn't notify the Department of Motor Vehicles or Postal Service, or if you changed your name since the last time you voted.

How do I register to vote?

Californians can register at registertovote.ca.gov.

What is the deadline to register?

Voters must register no later than 15 days before an election. So the registration for the Nov. 8 general election must be postmarked or submitted electronically on or before Oct. 24.

If you miss this deadline, you can still cast a ballot. Visit a county elections office or voting center to complete a conditional voter registration up until election day. This will allow you to cast a ballot, which will count after verification by county election officials.

Where can I find a voter guide?

The voter guide the secretary of state's office will mail out Sept. 29 will also be available online and in multiple languages.

Can I vote if I don't have a permanent address?

Absolutely. Your right to vote isn't canceled if you're homeless, living off the grid or don't have a fixed place. You must be 18 or older on election day, a U.S. citizen and a state resident to qualify to vote.

Addresses are requested when registering because it helps election officials determine which races you're eligible to vote on. Plus, it allows them to mail you a ballot and voter guide. But voters can fill out the address section with the place they spend most of their time.

What happens if I don't get a ballot or if I lose it?

If you don't receive your vote-by-mail ballot or lose or destroy it, you can contact your county elections official to be sent a second one.

If you don't have a ballot and can't vote in person at a voting center, you can apply in writing for a late vote-by-mail ballot by taking the application form to the county elections official. The late ballot can't be returned by mail; it must be returned in person by the voter or the voter's representative.

How do I return my mail-in ballot?

Ballots can be placed in drop boxes or submitted in person at voting centers. To find your closest drop box or center, enter your city and ZIP Code here. Ballots can also be mailed to county election officials if they are postmarked on or before Nov. 8. (Don't forget to sign the return envelope.) To be counted, a ballot must be received no later than Nov. 15.

I want to vote in person. How do I find out where to go?

Your sample ballot will have an address printed on it showing your local polling site. If an address isn't listed, you'll be able to call the secretary of state's voter hotline or check online.

To find a vote center in Sonoma County, go to the the Registrar of Voters website.

How can I make sure my vote gets counted?

After you've sent your ballot, check here to track it online. You'll be able to see when it was received and when it was counted.

What happens after election day?

County election officials will count ballots and certify the results. In many races, results may not be known for days, because mail-in ballots postmarked on election day have until Nov. 15 to arrive. County election officials must send official totals to the secretary of state by the 31st day after the election.