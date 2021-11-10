How to watch the longest partial lunar eclipse of the century

The longest partial lunar eclipse of the century is happening this moth.

North Bay residents should be able to see the phenomenon overnight Nov. 18 and Nov. 19 starting at 11:18 p.m. if there is no cloud cover, according to NASA. The eclipse is expected to be at maximum visibility at 1:02 a.m. and end at 2:47 a.m.

At about 3 hours and 28 minutes, the partial eclipse will be the longest until at least 2100, Business Insider reported.

A partial lunar eclipse occurs when part of the moon moves through earth’s shadow, obscuring the sunlight that typically bounces off the moon. The astrological event usually happens twice every year.

“Partial lunar eclipses might not be quite as spectacular as total lunar eclipses – where the Moon is completely covered in Earth's shadow – but they occur more frequently,” NASA said.

Residents won’t need to do anything special to view the partial eclipse besides head outside and look at the sky.

If you’re unable to see the eclipse because of the weather, it will be livestreamed at bit.ly/3H9bTgY.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/80uMSAWogjo">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The next total lunar eclipse will occur May 15 and 16, 2022.