How to watch the Perseid meteor shower 2020

The Perseid meteor shower, active from July 17 through Aug. 24, will peak on Aug. 11, 12 and 13. Here’s how to see these “fireballs” from Sonoma County.

The best meteor show of the year, according to NASA, 50-100 meteors per hour will be visible at the shower’s peak.

The best time to watch the Perseids is in the hours before dawn on the three peak days, according to the space agency.

The most important thing to consider is finding a clear and dark sky.

Though it is possible to view the meteors as soon as 10 p.m., viewing between midnight and an hour or so before dawn is best to ensure that the sky will be as dark as possible for your stargazing adventure.

And if you miss the peak days, don’t fret: the shower will be nearly as strong in the days before and after Aug. 11-13. The key is to go out on a clear day.

Also, if you aren’t in the mood to find a spot to stargaze, NASA is holding a meteor watch party starting on Aug. 11 on its Facebook page and will be posting videos of the stars on its Web Log.

Meteors are produced by leftover comet bits from broken asteroids. Every year, the earth passes through debris trails left when comets come around the sun. The comet particles collide with our atmosphere and disintegrate, creating the “fireball” or “shooting star” effect in the sky.

Things to remember:

Don’t look at your phone — your eyes need to be adapted to the dark in order to be able to see the “shooting stars.”

Dress warmly and make sure you have the stamina and supplies to spend more than a couple minutes outdoors.

Try to find a spot with a wide view. If you can use your peripheral vision when watching, you have a better chance of seeing more. This means the fewer trees and buildings, the better.

Be early to your chosen viewing spot! Give your eyes about 15-30 minutes to adjust to the dark so you can be sure you’ll be ready.