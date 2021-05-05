How two Black CEOs got corporate America to pay attention to voting rights

In the early '70s, in the shadow of the civil rights era, Kenneth Chenault often stayed up late talking with other Black students at Bowdoin College in Maine about how to fight for racial equality. Most argued you needed to push from the outside. They wanted to become activists and educators. Chenault was different. He thought it was best to work from inside the corridors of power, recalled former classmate Geoffrey Canada.

“We didn't think you could knock those doors down,” Canada said.

Chenault did. He went on to run American Express for 17 years, one of just 19 Black chief executives ever at a Fortune 500 company.

Chenault recently used that same formula of fighting for change when he and another Black chief executive, Kenneth Frazier of the pharmaceutical giant Merck, helped push much of corporate America to publicly oppose the restrictive voting rights bills being considered in dozens of states.

Chenault and Frazier — friends who first met at Harvard Law School decades ago — are now the leading faces of a campaign seeking to galvanize corporate power and pocketbooks against legislation that critics say is designed to make it harder for minorities to cast ballots.

But whether the inside game that worked for the two men in corporate America will succeed in politics remains in doubt.

In taking on voting legislation in Georgia and elsewhere, Chenault, Frazier and a small group of Black business leaders were able to win the support of a wide array of chief executives and companies, including boldface brands such as Delta Air Lines, Microsoft and Target.

But so far, most corporations haven't gone beyond supportive statements and applied sustained pressure on lawmakers. And the effort led by Black business executives also has earned the ire of conservative lawmakers, who have derisively accused them of “woke capitalism.” Georgia's bill was signed into law. A bill in Florida is expected to be signed soon. And other states, such as Texas, are marching forward with their own restrictive voting rules.

The decision by Chenault and Frazier to speak out was shaped by their experiences as Black men and driven by their fears that the basic right to vote is under attack, according to interviews with business associates, friends and former colleagues of the two men. Chenault and Frazier declined to comment for this report.

These two men — revered in the business world — have the power to drive the national conversation in ways that the protests and pleas from activists and church leaders cannot, illustrating for many the importance of diversity at the highest corporate levels. They are Black men who can access the nation's mostly White C-suites. Their phone calls are returned. Their words carry unusual weight with corporate chieftains.

“They weren't going to listen to me,” said Canada, founder of the Harlem Children's Zone, a renowned anti-poverty program in New York, who has remained close friends with Chenault.

But companies listen to Chenault and Frazier, he said.

“I don't think you could find two more representative examples of corporate America than the two Kens,” he said. “They were behind the scenes, pushing the levers of control.”

It was Frazier who called Debra Lee, a former chief executive of Black Entertainment Television and a current board member at four major corporations.

“He asked if I would sign on,” Lee said. “And I said, yes.”

Chenault got Nielsen Holdings chief executive David Kenny to join. They first met working at Bain Capital decades ago.

Chenault mobilized dozens of executives and directors of public companies, said Darren Walker, president of the Ford Foundation.

“Ken Chenault called me and he said, 'This is urgent, and we need to marshal all of our resources to bring attention to this,'” Walker recalled. “I've never seen Ken speak with such urgency and such determination.”

Having Chenault and Frazier make the case to companies was essential to the campaign's success, Walker said.

“White executives are more likely to listen to Black executives than to Black grass-roots activists,” he said.

And, Walker added, “when the Kens call you, you respond.”

Hatching a plan

They almost missed their chance.

Chenault, 69, was at home in New York when he heard about the Georgia bill, according to people familiar with events who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private matters. It imposed new ID requirements for mail ballots and other limits, such as a ban on distributing food and water to people in line to vote. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp had signed the bill into law days earlier, at the end of March.