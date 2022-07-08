How we reported on issues with medical care at the Sonoma County Jail

The Press Democrat investigation into chronic short-staffing and complaints of inadequate medical care at the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility began with a June email to reporter Emily Wilder.

In that email, Michael Busio Gonzalez told Wilder his brother, Freddy, was serving time at the jail and was struggling to get treatment for an arm broken just before he was arrested in January. He attached a photo of Freddy’s X-ray, which showed a healing fracture in his ulna.

Freddy’s story led Wilder to obtain his medical records, with the family’s permission; reach out to defense and civil rights attorneys who represent jail detainees; and track down other people incarcerated in Sonoma County who had their own experiences struggling to access the care they believe they need. Wilder heard about an infected ingrown toenail going untreated, difficulties getting high blood pressure medication, a man’s fear that a painful mass growing under his ear was cancerous, and other complaints.

Many of the sources contacted, including county officials, pointed to ongoing staffing issues with Wellpath, the jail’s medical contractor, as the source of the problem. Wilder obtained documents from the union representing jail nurses that detailed vacancies and unfilled hours and interviewed several nurses who described the difficult working conditions in the jail and how that impacts their ability to provide timely care.

Finally, Wilder talked to county officials, including Supervisors Chris Coursey and Susan Gorin and Sheriff Mark Essick, who explained while they are concerned about jail medical care and short-staffing, there is little they can do to ensure Wellpath is complying with its contract.

