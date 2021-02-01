How wildfires became ripe areas for right-wing conspiracy theories

LOS ANGELES — When Lilli Heart fled California’s deadliest wildfire in 2018, she was stuck in traffic for two hours outside the town of Paradise with her two cats in a car that was running low on gas.

As the septuagenarian sat behind the wheel on Neal Road — waiting helplessly while the Camp fire destroyed her two-bedroom house — she saw a huge, dark cloud in the sky. She saw firetrucks. She saw the fear in the eyes of others trying to escape.

“All I saw was a bunch of really, really scared people trying to get the hell out of there,” said Heart, 74.

What Heart did not see is this: laser beams.

That, apparently, might come as a surprise to a newly elected Republican congresswoman known for supporting the QAnon conspiracy theory, making anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim comments, and falsely suggesting that school shootings in Newtown, Connecticut, and Parkland, Florida, were staged.

The Camp fire, which killed 85 people and destroyed more than 13,900 homes, is the latest focus of conspiracy theories spread by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who speculated that the blaze might have been started by a laser beam in space. Greene made the claim in a now-deleted Facebook post that was reported last week by Media Matters for America, a liberal watchdog group.

“It’s crazy,” Heart said. “Eighty-five people died in that fire. I lost my whole life of collections, artworks, things that I worked for my whole life. For someone to make light of it like that — it really hurts.”

In the meandering November 2018 Facebook post, Greene theorized that a space-based solar generator, used in a clean-energy experiment with the goal of replacing coal and oil, could have beamed the sun’s energy back to Earth and started the fire.

“There are all these people,” she wrote, “who have said they saw what looked like lasers or blue beams of light causing the fires ... If they are beaming the suns [sic] energy back to Earth, I’m sure they wouldn’t ever miss a transmitter receiving station right??!! ... Could that cause a fire? Hmmm, I don’t know.”

California wildfires have been ripe for conspiracy for years, but Greene’s comments surface at a time when a sizable segment of the American population is treating false conjecture as fact — from armed people in Oregon on the lookout for so-called antifa members starting blazes to the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol based on former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of a rigged election.

Greene’s post speculated that former Gov. Jerry Brown, Pacific Gas & Electric, and Rothschild Inc. — an investment firm that has long been the target of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories accusing Jewish people of controlling global affairs — were involved. It also falsely claims that the blaze followed the path of California’s planned high-speed rail line.

Republican leaders have faced increasing pressure over their handling of Greene, who has been assigned to the House Education and Labor Committee. A representative for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., did not respond to requests for comment.

In response to a question from the Los Angeles Times about Greene’s theory about the Camp fire, a spokesman for Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-Calif., who represents Paradise, wrote: “Congressman LaMalfa believes that poor forest management practices advocated by misguided environmentalists have caused dangerous fuel loads and increasingly severe Western wildfires. He has led the conversation in Congress for reform and next month will introduce a wide-ranging package of bills to prevent future wildfires and minimize wildfire risk.”

He did not address Greene’s comments.

Greene put out a statement Friday addressed to “the radical, left-wing Democrat mob and the Fake News media trying to take me out.”

“I will never back down,” she wrote. “I will never give up. ... More MAGA reinforcements are on the way.”

Greene’s comments have incensed people who lived through tragedies she has speculated about.

Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter Jaime was fatally shot along with 16 other people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018, was scrolling through Twitter on Thursday night when he saw the phrase “Jewish space laser” trending. When Guttenberg, who is Jewish, realized it was about Greene’s post, he was disgusted.

“She denies that my daughter died in Parkland ... and yet, because my last name is Guttenberg, because I am Jewish, she thinks I shoot lasers at forests and start fires,” Guttenberg told The Times. “You can’t make this up.”

Guttenberg said he holds McCarthy and other GOP leaders responsible and said they “need to take her at her word and do something before someone gets hurt.” He said he found no humor in Greene’s speculation about the Camp fire.