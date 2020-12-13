How work and workplaces changed dramatically in 2020 in Sonoma County

Yes, side plank is a challenging pose, yoga instructor Anna McLawhorn acknowledged. But you don’t want to just “muscle through it. You don’t want to ‘Brute Squad’ through it.”

That winking reference to “The Princess Bride” offered a clue as to why McLawhorn, owner of Three Dog Yoga in Santa Rosa, is one of the area’s most popular instructors.

Arm balances like side planks, she went on, “can teach us a lot about finding our center, and holding our center, when life gets a little rough.”

She imparted that wisdom in a podcast released Thursday — the day Sonoma County’s health officer issued a strict new stay-home order. Necessary and correct though this latest round of restrictions may be, it comes as rough news to county residents, casting a pall over the holiday season and pulling them back to the grim days of mid-March, when the initial lockdown was imposed.

While the coronavirus pandemic has altered practically every facet of daily life and commerce across the county, perhaps the greatest disruption and change has been to the workplace: how, when and where we make a living.

From an intrepid yogini, to an overwhelmed marriage and family therapist, to an exhausted elementary school principal at the end of her rope, here are vivid examples of how area residents are facing pressures and performing tasks that they frankly couldn’t imagine.

Three Dog and its owner are hanging in there. A self-described “nondigital” person before COVID-19 arrived, McLawhorn put out an all-call to her yoga peeps. Help was forthcoming. One friend, who holds a master’s degree in film study, helped her to properly light the studio, where McLawhorn records her classes. Another, a musician, helped her learn to use audio equipment, including a mixer, to ensure optimal sound for beloved 9 a.m. JAM classes. They feature playlists such as “S___ Show Survival Guide,” “Quarantunes” and “6-Feet-Apart” — a set list including “Stand Back” (Stevie Nicks), “Time to Get Ill” (Beastie Boys) and “Don’t Stand So Close To Me” (The Police).

The result was that McLawhorn, Zoom illiterate last spring, now livestreams several classes a day with considerable flair — and with her scene-stealing rescue hound Gibson. Part Kelty, part cattle dog, with a dash of dingo mixed in, he wanders in and out of the frame, sometimes settling into his dog bed, other times attempting to destroy it.

While some area yoga studios have folded, virtual attendance at Three Dog is roughly what it was before the pandemic. Members are “attending” with increasing frequency — a trend sure to spike during the latest lockdown — even as new clients log in from across the country: friends and family of current students, plus customers who’ve moved away, or those who visited while in Wine Country, and enjoyed the class.

While inspiring, the journey of Three Dog Yoga is not unique. All over the county, the pandemic forced changes to the nature of work. Many who have kept their jobs — cashiers, restaurant servers and other front line workers —continue in positions made far more dangerous by COVID-19.

“I think all of us servers know that, at some point, we will catch COVID,” said Trishia Davis, who until recently worked at a Sebastopol brewpub in the Barlow she declined to name.

“I don’t know of another profession where you’re dealing with hundreds of unmasked people, every week,” Davis said. “Even a dentist only sees, what, eight people a day?”

She’s among the thousands of area residents jettisoned from the workplace in can’t-end-soon-enough 2020. While Sonoma County’s jobless rate dipped to 6.2% in October — down from a historic high of 14.5% in April — it’s still more than double the pre-pandemic rate, and likely to get worse during the latest lockdown, which is scheduled to last until Jan. 9 unless modified.

Other workers found themselves called on to perform tasks for which they lacked the skills, or had not been trained.

“Just when you thought you knew how to do your job,” said Rebekah Rocha, principal at Cesar Chavez Language Academy in Santa Rosa, “you have to learn everything all over again.”

’Building the plane as we fly it’

Rocha spoke for herself and her teachers, who are constantly searching for new ways to better engage their students, who see them on a screen for school classes.

“It’s like we’re building the plane as we fly it,” she said.

Leah Tevasau is a kindergarten teacher at Rocha’s school, a job that required a marathoner’s endurance and Job-like patience before the coronavirus arrived. Tevasau still drives to the school each day and teaches virtually in her classroom — a more efficient way to work, she believes, than teaching from home. It’s more grounding for the students, gives them a sense of place, and “feels more like a classroom to me,” she said.