How work and workplaces changed dramatically in 2020 in Sonoma County

AUSTIN MURPHY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 12, 2020, 11:50PM
Yes, side plank is a challenging pose, yoga instructor Anna McLawhorn acknowledged. But you don’t want to just “muscle through it. You don’t want to ‘Brute Squad’ through it.”

That winking reference to “The Princess Bride” offered a clue as to why McLawhorn, owner of Three Dog Yoga in Santa Rosa, is one of the area’s most popular instructors.

Arm balances like side planks, she went on, “can teach us a lot about finding our center, and holding our center, when life gets a little rough.”

She imparted that wisdom in a podcast released Thursday — the day Sonoma County’s health officer issued a strict new stay-home order. Necessary and correct though this latest round of restrictions may be, it comes as rough news to county residents, casting a pall over the holiday season and pulling them back to the grim days of mid-March, when the initial lockdown was imposed.

While the coronavirus pandemic has altered practically every facet of daily life and commerce across the county, perhaps the greatest disruption and change has been to the workplace: how, when and where we make a living.

From an intrepid yogini, to an overwhelmed marriage and family therapist, to an exhausted elementary school principal at the end of her rope, here are vivid examples of how area residents are facing pressures and performing tasks that they frankly couldn’t imagine.

Three Dog and its owner are hanging in there. A self-described “nondigital” person before COVID-19 arrived, McLawhorn put out an all-call to her yoga peeps. Help was forthcoming. One friend, who holds a master’s degree in film study, helped her to properly light the studio, where McLawhorn records her classes. Another, a musician, helped her learn to use audio equipment, including a mixer, to ensure optimal sound for beloved 9 a.m. JAM classes. They feature playlists such as “S___ Show Survival Guide,” “Quarantunes” and “6-Feet-Apart” — a set list including “Stand Back” (Stevie Nicks), “Time to Get Ill” (Beastie Boys) and “Don’t Stand So Close To Me” (The Police).

The result was that McLawhorn, Zoom illiterate last spring, now livestreams several classes a day with considerable flair — and with her scene-stealing rescue hound Gibson. Part Kelty, part cattle dog, with a dash of dingo mixed in, he wanders in and out of the frame, sometimes settling into his dog bed, other times attempting to destroy it.

While some area yoga studios have folded, virtual attendance at Three Dog is roughly what it was before the pandemic. Members are “attending” with increasing frequency — a trend sure to spike during the latest lockdown — even as new clients log in from across the country: friends and family of current students, plus customers who’ve moved away, or those who visited while in Wine Country, and enjoyed the class.

While inspiring, the journey of Three Dog Yoga is not unique. All over the county, the pandemic forced changes to the nature of work. Many who have kept their jobs — cashiers, restaurant servers and other front line workers —continue in positions made far more dangerous by COVID-19.

“I think all of us servers know that, at some point, we will catch COVID,” said Trishia Davis, who until recently worked at a Sebastopol brewpub in the Barlow she declined to name.

“I don’t know of another profession where you’re dealing with hundreds of unmasked people, every week,” Davis said. “Even a dentist only sees, what, eight people a day?”

She’s among the thousands of area residents jettisoned from the workplace in can’t-end-soon-enough 2020. While Sonoma County’s jobless rate dipped to 6.2% in October — down from a historic high of 14.5% in April — it’s still more than double the pre-pandemic rate, and likely to get worse during the latest lockdown, which is scheduled to last until Jan. 9 unless modified.

Other workers found themselves called on to perform tasks for which they lacked the skills, or had not been trained.

“Just when you thought you knew how to do your job,” said Rebekah Rocha, principal at Cesar Chavez Language Academy in Santa Rosa, “you have to learn everything all over again.”

Building the plane as we fly it’

Rocha spoke for herself and her teachers, who are constantly searching for new ways to better engage their students, who see them on a screen for school classes.

“It’s like we’re building the plane as we fly it,” she said.

Leah Tevasau is a kindergarten teacher at Rocha’s school, a job that required a marathoner’s endurance and Job-like patience before the coronavirus arrived. Tevasau still drives to the school each day and teaches virtually in her classroom — a more efficient way to work, she believes, than teaching from home. It’s more grounding for the students, gives them a sense of place, and “feels more like a classroom to me,” she said.

Teaching third graders remotely last spring was far more difficult, Teavasau said. As she worked from home, the line between personal and professional lives blurred. Her work-life balance suffered.

Being able to go to school to work is a “true luxury,” she said.

She could use a bit more luxury in her life. All Teavasau has to do now is teach until 12:30 every afternoon, then hurry home to make lunches and supervise the remote learning of her daughter and nephew, both of whom are fifth graders with special needs.

And there’s this other consideration: “As I’m speaking to you,” she said during a recent phone interview, “I’m putting the cover on the car seat.”

Teavasau is due to deliver a baby boy at the end of this month, although, she said, the baby “could come any day.”

Fantasies of leaving

Rocha, her principal, also has a special needs child. Gigi, 12, was born with 5p-Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that causes delays in cognition and gross and fine motor skills. With no help from the state, she or her husband must be home every morning to assist their daughter. On top of that, her other two children need lots of help with their schoolwork.

Her husband, who works in the service industry, helps a lot. But his job is less flexible. To help Gigi, he’s shifted his schedule to work Saturday, meaning the family only has one day a week together.

The brunt of the hardship has fallen on Rocha.

“It’s exhausting,” she said. “You’ve done your job, then you go home, and some nights we’re up until 10 o’clock, getting assignments done.”

To stave off her anxiety, she looks no further than the end of each day. She fantasizes about moving the family to a part of the state, or country, where schools have reopened. She does not see a light at the end of the tunnel.

“I don’t know how much longer I can sustain this pace,” the language academy principal said.

Grieving and grieving and grieving’

Michael Loeffler, a psychotherapist in Petaluma, never has been busier. Though “not an expert at the pandemic,” he said, Loeffler has had to become one, helping his clients deal with the shoals and consequences of COVID-19, even as he navigates similar issues in his personal life. His wife recently left a job she liked in order to better help their 7-year-old son with his distance learning.

Loeffler still commutes, often by bike, to his office overlooking Petaluma Boulevard. But he’s usually alone in that space, working virtually with patients of all ages. He counsels young children who feel “boxed in at home; they’re not able to play with their friends.” Some of his patients — kids with whom he’s had a strong working relationship — are alienated by the process of online therapy.

“Sometimes they end up running from the screen,” he said.

He works with seniors who are isolated by COVID-19 and, as a result, acutely lonely. Some are worried they won’t outlive the pandemic — that they’ll die in isolation. Therefore, he said, “They want to share their life with me.”

Such trusting moments are remarkable, but heavy. “In a sense,” Loeffler said, “I’m holding their legacy.”

He’s also working with college students stuck at home in their childhood rooms. A young man shared with him recently, “I feel like I’m being robbed of my college experience.”

Loeffler agreed with him: “You are getting robbed.”

There was no way to sugarcoat it. “It’s so much grief working with everybody — just grieving and grieving and grieving,” he said.

To better process the grief and anxiety he was “holding” from his psychotherapy practice, Loeffler began running. With gyms closed, those runs got longer and longer. He hired a running coach, got connected to a group of online distance runners, and began training for an ultramarathon, recently completing a virtual 50-kilometer event.

In addition to discovering trails that have taken him into some of the county’s most wild and remote corners, he’s stumbled on an antidote to the high level of work stress plaguing him.

“I was finding that when I was out on the trails, it was the only place I could find peace,” he said. “It’s kind of a spiritual experience. It’s become my therapy.”

Pajama work days

Even if it can lead to blurring between our personal and professional lives. Even if it results in loved ones occasionally sniping at each other, working from home has proved highly popular. Even after the pandemic, it’s not going away.

“It’s 4 in the afternoon, and I’m still in my pajamas,” said John of Santa Rosa, an information technology worker at a large technology company that hadn’t given him permission to speak to a reporter about his job. He asked that his last name not be published.

John lives with his fiancee in a blended household. They have four children between the ages of 8 and 11. His fiancee heads to work early each morning, leaving him to get the youngsters set up on their Zoom calls for school. The distance learning is going fairly well, he said, noting that he spends much of each workday mere feet from an 8-year-old boy whose attention will stray during online classes, if he’s not reminded to stay on task.

Every now and then, the four kids get frustrated by life, he said. “We’re teaching them the emotional skills to accept that. Things are hard right now, and it’s OK to be sad and angry that you can’t hang out with your friends.”

While the pandemic is no excuse for bad behavior, he keeps it in the back of his mind when someone is acting up. “If someone’s snippy with me, it probably has something to do with 2020,” he said.

John presumed there are many pajama workdays in his future. Experts agreed with him.

Fewer office returnees

This is not a temporary phenomenon, said Nicholas Bloom, a professor of economics at Stanford University who’s done significant research on working from home, during the pandemic. “What we see in our data is that people aren’t going to go back” to their offices, even after the virus has abated, in the numbers that worked there before.

Speaking with over 2,500 Americans since May, Bloom and his team have asked them a series of questions. One of them: How much would you value working from home two or three days a week, after the pandemic?

The answer: “About 8% of their salary.”

The biggest reasons cited for wanting to work from home: cutting out a commute, and not having to “get dressed and scrubbed and ready for work,” Bloom said.

The primary pitfalls, he said were “isolation and loneliness,” followed by concerns that employees out of management’s sight might miss out on advancement or promotions.

Once the pandemic is behind us, Bloom thinks millions of Americans will be working from home two to three days a week. “Firms are better off, employees are more productive, people are happier,” he said. “It’s a win-win.”

Among the losers in this scenario are downtowns of large cities such as San Francisco, areas already falling prey to what Bloom calls “the Donut Effect.”

If you can work from home two or three days a week, “why do you need to live in downtown San Francisco,” he asked. As jobs become more portable, “we’re seeing a lot of people moving to the suburbs.”

Even after the coronavirus is no longer a threat, people are going to keep socially distancing, he predicted.

“People have seen too many slow-motion sneeze videos to ever go back to squeezing onto a crowded elevator or eating at a buffet,” Bloom said. “When they do come back to the office, it’s going to look different.”

Fortifying cubicles

Blake Miremont is CEO of Architectural Plastics in Petaluma. In 2020, his company made a hard pivot from its traditional business — high-end, avant garde acrylic furniture; display cases for wine cellars and museums — to acrylic sneeze guards designed to prevent transmission of COVID-19. Many of his sales have been to businesses: law firms, software outfits, companies, hospitals, “pretty much you name it,” he said. They are retooling their workspaces, installing dividers for conference rooms, for instance, or panels allowing workers to extend upward the walls of their cubicles.

What Miremont is hearing from many of his customers is that even after a vaccine is widely available and the virus curtailed, they intend to leave their sneeze guards in place “just to psychologically make people feel safe.”

Back at Three Dog Yoga, instructor McLawhorn encouraged students to find ease in their side planks.

“Clawing and hanging on is a strategy for survival, but we want to thrive,” she said.

With the county back in pandemic lockdown, likely for at least 29 more days, thriving isn’t an option for many county residents and business owners. They’ll settle for survival.

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at 707-521-5214 or austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter @ausmurph88

Send a letter to the editor

