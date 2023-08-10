How you can help victims of the Maui wildfires

The wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui have claimed at least 36 lives, wiped out entire communities and stranded thousands of residents and visitors.

For those who want to help, there are ways to donate to relief efforts:

The Hawaii Community Foundation has established a Maui County Strong Fund to support communities affected by the wildfires in Maui County. The Hawaii Community Foundation is Charity Navigator 4-star rated nonprofit organization and all donations are tax deductible. To donate, go to hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/maui-strong.

Maui United Way has also launched a Maui Fire Disaster Relief Fund, to give to those directly in need. To donate, go to mauiunitedway.org/disasterrelief.

GoFundMe has launched a centralized hub for all fundraisers related to the Maui wildfires. To donate, go to gofundme.com/c/act/wildfire-relief/maui.

The Hawai‘i Foodbank and the Maui Food Bank are also accepting donations to support the affected communities as they recover in the following days and weeks. To donate, go to hawaiifoodbank.org or mauifoodbank.org.

The University of Hawaii’i Foundation has begun an aid fund for Maui College students and staff. To donate, go to uhfoundation.org/give/giving-opportunity/help-maui.