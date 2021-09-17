Howarth Park rapist sentenced to 25 years to life in prison

A 25-year-old Santa Rosa man convicted of raping a woman in Howarth Park in 2019 was sentenced to a mandatory 25-years-to-life prison sentence Thursday in Sonoma County Superior Court.

A jury found Rusiate Waqa guilty of forcible rape and aggravated kidnapping in July after a two-week trial. Jurors reached their unanimous verdict in about 15 minutes.

Waqa was interviewed as a possible suspect the day of the rape after another woman reported he was acting suspiciously near the park, but he was released for lack of evidence, police said at the time.

Waqa was arrested two weeks later after a genetic sample he gave to Santa Rosa police came back as a match to the suspect’s DNA.

The woman reported that she was attacked as she left a bathroom at the park around 8 a.m. on Aug. 16. A man near the door grabbed her arm and pushed her back inside, where he threatened to kill her and assaulted her. He then fled into a neighborhood.

The woman who reported a suspicious-acting man provided police with a license plate number, which led police to Waqa.

Though he wasn’t taken into custody that day, he allowed authorities to take a swab of the inside of his cheek. That DNA as well as genetic material collected during the investigation were then sent to a forensics evidence lab and two weeks later, police learned they were a match.

Waqa was taken into custody without incident as he walked toward his home, located on Sonoma Avenue about a block away from the park's southwest edge.

Judge Shelly Averill sentenced Waqa to the mandatory 25-years-to-life sentence.

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.