Huang, Santa Rosa candidate, accuses rival Sanders of pressing him to drop from contested council race

PAULINA PINEDA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 5, 2022, 7:00AM
District 4 candidates at a glance

Victoria Fleming

Age: 41

Profession: Licensed clinical social worker.

Experience: Santa Rosa City Council since 2018. Previously served on various community and nonprofit boards, including the Sonoma County Commission on the Status of Women and League of Women Voters.

Henry Huang

Age: 52

Profession: Small business owner, certified public accountant, attorney and real estate broker.

Experience: Serves on the Santa Rosa Cultural Heritage Board and is involved with the Redwood Empire Chinese Association.

Terry Sanders

Age: 53

Profession: Retired firefighter, Oakland Fire Department.

Experience: Board of directors of the Wednesday Night Market.

Scheherazade “Shari” Shamsavari

Age: 73

Profession: Retired education and health professional.

Experience: Active in the Sonoma State University Alumni Association, nonprofit groups, including the Santa Rosa Rotary Club, and her homeowners association.

Retired firefighter Terry Sanders launched his campaign for Santa Rosa City Council this year in a bid geared to unseat Victoria Fleming in the city’s northeastern District 4.

By late summer, the insurgent political newcomer and incumbent seeking her second term were the clear front-runners, securing most of the campaign cash and endorsements.

But behind the scenes, for months, Sanders and some of his close advisers have waged a sustained pressure campaign on another candidate in the four-way nonpartisan race, Henry Huang, urging him to drop out, according to Huang and one of his major supporters.

“It’s undemocratic and un-American. Full stop.” Henry Huang

The pressure began as Sanders was poised to enter the race in late May — after Huang had made his intentions to run known — and continued up until the past month, Huang said.

It has played out at in-person meetings and in a series of text messages and phone calls to Huang and his supporters, Huang told The Press Democrat this week.

On at least three occasions, the entreaties came with an offer of an appointment to the city Planning Commission and at least one offer by Sanders’ advisers, who he declined to name, to host fundraisers to help Huang pay off his campaign debts, Huang and Nancy Wang, a longtime city volunteer and head of the Redwood Empire Chinese Association, told the newspaper.

Huang, a small-business owner and real estate investor who has campaigned on revitalizing downtown, said the pressure has smacked to him of political intimidation.

“One of the hallmarks of American democracy is that anyone who wants to run for office should be free to run free of any fear or any type of intimidation,” he said. “I’ve been bullied, severely mistreated and made to feel bad.”

“It’s undemocratic and un-American. Full stop,” he added.

Sanders, in an interview Friday, admitted to pressing Huang to drop out of the race on multiple occasions and reaching out to his supporters with similar pleas. But he denied offering anything to Huang in exchange.

“We never offered Henry anything,” he said.

The accounts expose some of the political maneuvering that regularly goes on outside of public view, particularly in competitive elections.

But one political expert said even the alleged offer of an appointment and campaign reimbursement is likely not illegal.

Huang first detailed some of his complaints in a story published this week on online news site AsAm News, which covers the Asian American community.

In interviews with The Press Democrat Thursday and Friday, Huang shared a series of text messages sent to him by Sanders encouraging him to throw his support behind what Sanders’ described as his “winning campaign.”

“If we continue to be competitors, VF (Fleming) keeps the seat and we lose out on an extremely important and rare opportunity to have a center focused council majority,” Sanders wrote in an Oct. 14 text. “United we win, divided we lose and the record will be crystal clear as to why. I really do hope you reconsider what you are doing and add your expertise to the campaign that has the best chance of winning in November.”

Huang remaining in the race would split votes, favoring Fleming, he said.

“I am laser focused on unseating the incumbent,” he said. “I was asking anyone who might have influence to see if they could persuade him to join our winning campaign but it did not come with any offers of any kind.”

Two candidates meet

Sanders’ last reported request to Huang that he drop out of the race, the text on Oct. 14, came about five months after the first — in a meeting of the two men at Sanders’ home just down the street from Huang in the city’s stately McDonald Avenue neighborhood.

Sanders was preparing to launch his own campaign for City Council — his first bid for public office — in a field that already included Fleming and Huang.

Scheherazade “Shari” Shamsavari, a retired health and education professional, would later join the field, and like, Huang, run a mostly self-financed, low-profile campaign.

The race is regarded as the most consequential and competitive on the Santa Rosa ballot, with political observers noting it could decide the balance of power on the seven-member City Council, where a progressive majority that includes Fleming has held sway in recent years. Sanders, who retired this year from the Oakland Fire Department, has aligned with more moderate-to-conservative interests.

Huang, a longtime local businessman, accountant and attorney, said he had been floating the idea of running since 2021 and had already met with former elected officials and other community leaders.

But he said he was surprised when he met with Sanders that day, May 24, at his home and Sanders told him he also was planning to run for the District 4 seat. It represents Fountaingrove, Hidden Valley, the Santa Rosa Junior College and McDonald Avenue neighborhoods.

Huang said Sanders told him he had spoken to Santa Rosa political consultant Rob Muelrath, who advised him that both men couldn’t run because they’d split the vote and lose.

Sanders, Huang said, encouraged him to back out of the race and throw his support behind Sanders, with an offer to be appointed to a Planning Commission post. The unpaid seat is often seen as a launchpad to elected office.

“It was surprising to me,” Huang said.

Huang didn’t give the offer any thought, he said.

Sanders, who confirmed the meeting at his home, said he invited Huang to gauge his interest in the race and if he could get his support instead. He never made any offers of board appointments or financial incentives, he said.

“That’s illegal,” Sanders said.

Political expert Bob Stern, past president of the Los Angeles-based Center for Governmental Studies which examines election and campaign finance laws, said such offers likely aren’t illegal, especially since Huang is still in the race.

“That’s sort of part of politics,” he said. “There’s a lot of things in politics that we find not very appealing but they go on.”

Stern pointed to a 1986 case where a San Fernando Valley congressmember was accused of trying to bribe a challenger out of the race but the charges were thrown out in court. In that case, Rep. Bobbi Fielder, who was running for a U.S. Senate seat, and her top political aid were indicted on a charge of allegedly offering a $100,000 campaign contribution to a candidate to help them pay off their campaign debt if they dropped out.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge threw out the indictment finding that while state election laws make it illegal to pay a candidate in exchange for withdrawing from the race, an offer didn’t violate the language of the statute, according to a February 1986 Los Angeles Times article.

The judge found the 1893 elections law was unclear and was “seldom if ever used,” the New York Times reported.

Sanders said, illegal or not, such offers are wrong.

“That’s not who I am. I would never do that,” he said.

Sanders launches campaign

Over the next two weeks after the May meeting, Sanders continued his efforts to get a read on Huang’s plans, noting that his own budding candidacy was being noticed, even before he had officially launched his campaign.

In a May 31 text, Sanders wrote that he had spoken to Muelrath, who he would later hire as his campaign consultant. He is “pretty fire(d) up about me running.” He asked if Huang was still considering his own run and said he would like to know before “I send out the Muelrath machine or take any more meetings.”

Sanders followed up the next day with more urgency.

He was expecting the support of several influential groups, including the police and fire association and the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber, and was ready to launch his campaign. He again asked for Huang’s support, according to the text, which came months before the official Aug. 12 deadline for campaign paperwork and before a spate of endorsement interviews with interest groups.

Huang did not respond.

Sanders, who officially announced his campaign on July 14, texted Huang a few days later inviting him to his campaign kickoff event.

“I’d love for you and the family to come by if you can and understand if you can’t,” Sanders said in the text.

Requests ramp up

Huang said efforts by Sanders and supporters intensified after nomination paperwork was filed with the City Clerk’s Office and it has continued up until recent weeks, including multiple calls and meetings with people in his circle.

Huang said a former Santa Rosa mayor, who he declined to name, told him during an in-person meeting shortly after filing signatures for his candidacy that he didn’t have a chance of winning and that “no one cares about the Chinese.”

Around that same time, Wang, the Redwood Empire Chinese Association leader and a close family friend, said she received a call from another unidentified local leader encouraging her to convince Huang to suspend his campaign and endorse Sanders. It wasn’t the first or last call she’d receive.

“The issue here is that our campaign has incredible momentum and it’s growing leaps and bounds. I’m the one at the top. We’re winning this.” Terry Sanders

Wang said a former mayor, who she declined to name, had reached out to her earlier in the year to try to persuade her to stop Huang from running. More recently, she got a call from a community member she declined to name who said Huang could instead be appointed to the Planning Commission if he quit, she said.

Wang said she was speaking as an individual and not on behalf of the Chinese association.

Sanders also called her, touting his endorsements.

“He said ‘I know you’re supporting Henry but I’m going to win. Henry is too small,’” she recounted.

Wang said she felt like she was being bullied.

“I thought ‘Why are they calling me to ask me that?’ I was shocked,” she said. “It wasn’t my position to tell him to drop out. No one has the right to do that.”

Huang said those types of entreaties were made to a handful of his supporters.

More recently, Huang said in a meeting that included an unidentified political consultant representing Sanders, a Santa Rosa business group leader and a third person who Huang is friends with, offers were made for a commission appointment, as well as a fundraiser to help him pay off his campaign debt and to host an event for the Chinese community on Old Courthouse Square.

Sanders: ‘We’re winning this’

Sanders described the allegations as a last-minute effort by Huang — and since shared online by Fleming’s campaign — to distract from the race. As of Friday, Fleming had not commented about the allegations on her social media sites.

“The issue here is that our campaign has incredible momentum and it’s growing leaps and bounds,” Sanders said. “I’m the one at the top. We’re winning this.”

He was not aware of any concerted efforts by his supporters to convince Huang’s friends to get him to drop out of the race.

“I don’t know anything about that,” he said.

Sanders said during a conversation after an Oct. 13 forum where he shared his idea to move the Apple store outside of Santa Rosa Plaza and into a space off the square, Huang, unsolicited, offered to drop out of the race if Sanders moved it into one of his properties downtown.

Huang said he made the comment in jest.

Huang accused Sanders and his supporters of gaslighting his run for office for months, trying to create self-doubt and alleging that he has no support. He acknowledged that as a first-time candidate, he may have been naive about what the experience would entail.

“I got into this election because I love Santa Rosa and I thought I could make a difference,” he said. “I had no idea I would be exposed to the dark underbelly of Santa Rosa and Sonoma County politics.”

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.

