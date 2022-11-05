Experience: Active in the Sonoma State University Alumni Association, nonprofit groups, including the Santa Rosa Rotary Club, and her homeowners association.

Experience: Serves on the Santa Rosa Cultural Heritage Board and is involved with the Redwood Empire Chinese Association.

Experience: Santa Rosa City Council since 2018. Previously served on various community and nonprofit boards, including the Sonoma County Commission on the Status of Women and League of Women Voters.

Retired firefighter Terry Sanders launched his campaign for Santa Rosa City Council this year in a bid geared to unseat Victoria Fleming in the city’s northeastern District 4.

By late summer, the insurgent political newcomer and incumbent seeking her second term were the clear front-runners, securing most of the campaign cash and endorsements.

But behind the scenes, for months, Sanders and some of his close advisers have waged a sustained pressure campaign on another candidate in the four-way nonpartisan race, Henry Huang, urging him to drop out, according to Huang and one of his major supporters.

The pressure began as Sanders was poised to enter the race in late May — after Huang had made his intentions to run known — and continued up until the past month, Huang said.

It has played out at in-person meetings and in a series of text messages and phone calls to Huang and his supporters, Huang told The Press Democrat this week.

On at least three occasions, the entreaties came with an offer of an appointment to the city Planning Commission and at least one offer by Sanders’ advisers, who he declined to name, to host fundraisers to help Huang pay off his campaign debts, Huang and Nancy Wang, a longtime city volunteer and head of the Redwood Empire Chinese Association, told the newspaper.

Huang, a small-business owner and real estate investor who has campaigned on revitalizing downtown, said the pressure has smacked to him of political intimidation.

“One of the hallmarks of American democracy is that anyone who wants to run for office should be free to run free of any fear or any type of intimidation,” he said. “I’ve been bullied, severely mistreated and made to feel bad.”

“It’s undemocratic and un-American. Full stop,” he added.

Sanders, in an interview Friday, admitted to pressing Huang to drop out of the race on multiple occasions and reaching out to his supporters with similar pleas. But he denied offering anything to Huang in exchange.

“We never offered Henry anything,” he said.

The accounts expose some of the political maneuvering that regularly goes on outside of public view, particularly in competitive elections.

But one political expert said even the alleged offer of an appointment and campaign reimbursement is likely not illegal.

Huang first detailed some of his complaints in a story published this week on online news site AsAm News, which covers the Asian American community.

In interviews with The Press Democrat Thursday and Friday, Huang shared a series of text messages sent to him by Sanders encouraging him to throw his support behind what Sanders’ described as his “winning campaign.”

“If we continue to be competitors, VF (Fleming) keeps the seat and we lose out on an extremely important and rare opportunity to have a center focused council majority,” Sanders wrote in an Oct. 14 text. “United we win, divided we lose and the record will be crystal clear as to why. I really do hope you reconsider what you are doing and add your expertise to the campaign that has the best chance of winning in November.”

A text message from Santa Rosa City Council candidate Terry Sanders to candidate Henry Huang on Oct. 14, 2022. (Henry Huang)

Huang remaining in the race would split votes, favoring Fleming, he said.

“I am laser focused on unseating the incumbent,” he said. “I was asking anyone who might have influence to see if they could persuade him to join our winning campaign but it did not come with any offers of any kind.”

Two candidates meet

Sanders’ last reported request to Huang that he drop out of the race, the text on Oct. 14, came about five months after the first — in a meeting of the two men at Sanders’ home just down the street from Huang in the city’s stately McDonald Avenue neighborhood.

Sanders was preparing to launch his own campaign for City Council — his first bid for public office — in a field that already included Fleming and Huang.

Scheherazade “Shari” Shamsavari, a retired health and education professional, would later join the field, and like, Huang, run a mostly self-financed, low-profile campaign.

The race is regarded as the most consequential and competitive on the Santa Rosa ballot, with political observers noting it could decide the balance of power on the seven-member City Council, where a progressive majority that includes Fleming has held sway in recent years. Sanders, who retired this year from the Oakland Fire Department, has aligned with more moderate-to-conservative interests.

Huang, a longtime local businessman, accountant and attorney, said he had been floating the idea of running since 2021 and had already met with former elected officials and other community leaders.