Huffman leads call for ban on lawmakers toting guns at Capitol

Rep. Jared Huffman, the liberal North Coast congressman best known for defending the environment, is now leading a call to curb the gun-toting privileges of House members when on Capitol Hill.

Citing “escalating rhetoric and threats of political violence,” Huffman and 17 other Democrats have called for revision of more than 50-year-old House regulations that allow all 435 members to freely carry firearms on Capitol grounds.

The rules, promulgated by the Capitol Police Board, bar the public from carrying weapons on the Hill but allow an exemption for lawmakers, creating a “needless risk” for members, staffers and visitors, according to the letter sent last week to Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a Bakersfield Republican.

Their concern coincides with the arrival in the 117th Congress of a gun rights activist who owns a restaurant called Shooters Grill in the city of Rifle in rural, conservative western Colorado.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican who straps a Glock pistol to her hip, has asked Capitol Police about the rule, the Associated Press reported, adding that Boebert declined to comment through an aide.

Boebert is not alone, as Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Kentucky, chairman of the House Second Amendment Caucus, has justified the exemption, citing the 2017 shooting spree when a gunman wounded a Louisiana lawmaker and four other people at a baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, the report said.

“There are loose guns all over the Capitol,” Huffman said Tuesday. “Some members brag about it.”

There’s virtually no oversight by the Capitol Police, who “don’t know who’s got them” and have no requirements on how the weapons are stored in lawmakers’ offices, posing a threat that they may not be properly secured, he said.

Legislators are not allowed to carry firearms into the House chamber, but Huffman said enforcement is “on an honor system” as members wearing lapel pins bypass security for regular House sessions as well as the State of the Union address, involving not only the president but attended by Cabinet members, Supreme Court justices and the Pentagon’s top brass.

The laxity rests on a long-held assumption “that if you get elected (to Congress) you’re not a security risk,” Huffman said.

The premise may be outdated, he said, citing the example of Rep. Clay Higgins, a Louisiana Republican and former police officer who posted a Facebook message in September threatening to shoot armed Black Lives Matter protesters in his state.

“That’s not a challenge, fellas. It’s a promise,” Higgins said in his post, which Facebook took down.

Huffman said he has received no response from Pelosi or McCarthy since sending the letter Dec. 15. Among the other 17 Democratic signers were Californians Salud Carbajal of Santa Barbara, Jackie Speier of Hillsborough, Mark Takano of Riverside and Nanette Diaz Barragan of San Pedro.

Huffman said he’s not concerned, noting Pelosi is currently dealing with more urgent matters, including coronavirus relief and avoiding a government shutdown. He voiced confidence she shares his concerns.

“Anyone who’s paying attention should be concerned,” he said.

Huffman said he attempted to get the weapons ban two years ago in talks with the House Sergeant at Arms without going public. But nothing changed, he said, convinced that House officials “don’t want to deal with any blowback from Republicans.”

