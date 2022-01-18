Huge asteroid to fly close to Earth on Tuesday

A humongous space rock, Asteroid 7482, is set to safely zoom by Earth on Tuesday.

While people won't be able to catch a glimpse of the asteroid with the naked eye, scientists at the Chabot Science Center in Oakland are looking to capture images and video, if skies are clear.

Gerald McKeegan, an adjunct astronomer at the science center, said he hopes Chabot can post images and video on social media. Amateur astronomers can spot the asteroid with a backyard telescope hours after the close approach in the evening (get tips from Earth Sky).

The asteroid will make its closest approach at approximately 1:51 p.m. PST, coming within 1.23 million miles of Earth, according to a table from the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), managed by NASA at the agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California. That's slightly more than five times the distance to the Moon. The asteroid will be moving at a speed of nearly 12 miles per second

Asteroid 7482 is approximately 3,470 feet wide — which is more three times the height of San Francisco's Salesforce building. By comparison, the asteroid that is believed to have wiped out the dinosaurs was over 32,000 feet wide, McKeegan said.

You don't need to worry about facing the scenario presented in the new Netflix comedy "Don't Look Up," featuring two astronomers who discover that a comet is headed straight for Earth. Although 7482 is still large and will come close to Earth, McKeegan said that "there is no risk of impact on this or any future close approaches for at least 200 years."

Astronomer Robert McNaught, of the Siding Spring Observatory in Australia, first discovered Asteroid 7482, originally designated 1994 PC1, in August 1994.

"It is believed to be composed mostly of silicate rocks," McKeegan said, "and may have originally come from the inner part of the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter."

In the event an Earth-threatening asteroid is discovered in the future, NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission is expected to deliberately crash into a near-Earth asteroid in September to test technology for deflecting asteroids out of orbit. DART's test target isn't a threat to Earth, NASA said.

NASA is tracking it via its Eyes on Asteroids website, and people can also watch the Virtual Telescope Project’s livestream beginning at 12 p.m. PST.