Human remains discovered in Mendocino County, case investigated as possible homicide

Authorities discovered what have been identified as human remains on private, undeveloped property west of Ukiah and are investigating the case as a possible homicide, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

On Nov. 4, sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an “odor of decomposition” and items of clothing at the 11000 block of Low Gap Road, which was called in by a friend of the property owner, said Mendocino County Sheriff’s Lt. Shannon Barney.

The remains, which were in advanced stages of decay, were found scattered by animals and had likely been on the property for at least two months, Barney said.

An initial autopsy confirmed the remains were human but could not identify the person who died. Investigators hope a pending DNA analysis will reveal the person’s identity.

Authorities request anyone in the area of the 10000 block through 15000 block of Low Gap Road, from Sept. 15 through Nov. 4, who may have observed any suspicious activity in that area, contact the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office Investigations Bureau at 707-463-4421 or a tip line at 707-234-2100.

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian