Human remains found at Joshua Tree reportedly belong to man missing since 2010

Human remains found in Joshua Tree National Park this week may belong to a man missing under mysterious circumstances since 2010, reports the Palm Springs Desert Sun.

The remains were found by hikers Tuesday near the Panorama Loop Trail in the northwestern part of the park. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department confirmed that the remains were old and being investigated as a homicide.

"I think that any unnatural death is investigated as a homicide if there is no other evidence," park Superintendent David A. Smith told the Desert Sun. "They are looking at any evidence they found at the site to determine who the person is."

Radio station KZDC reported Wednesday that a wallet found with the remains was identified as belonging to Bill Ewasko, a Georgia man who was reported missing in June 2010 at the age of 66. Two days after his disappearance, Ewasko's car was found in the park at the Juniper Flats trailhead. After 11 days of searching with helicopters and bloodhounds, the official search was called off, but the unofficial search continued for years, according to a 2018 New York Times story.

Through online forums, amateur sleuths and backcountry hikers have reportedly cataloged more than 1,000 miles of hiking routes in the area. The New York Times described it as "one of the most geographically extensive amateur missing-person searches in U.S. history."

Ewasko, a Vietnam veteran, was described as an avid jogger and a "cheerful" man.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department did not yet confirm that a wallet was recovered and told SFGATE that a statement is incoming Thursday. This story will be updated with further details when available.