Human remains found at new Redding Costco site

Police in Redding are investigating the discovery of human remains found at the site of a future Costco store.

The bones were found by Native American archeological monitors at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3. The monitors were on site to look for any tribal artifacts before construction began. Police said Monday that the remains do not appear to be historical.

"Out of an abundance of caution, police personnel cordoned off the area and are restricting public access similar to a crime scene," said Sgt. Jon Sheldon of Redding police in a statement.

"It was obvious human skeletal remains," Sheldon told the Redding Record Searchlight.

Redding police are now working with both the Shasta County Coroner's Office and the Chico State anthropology department to collect and investigate the remains.

Outside of the grisly discovery, the project — at Bechelli Lane and South Bonnyview Road — is reportedly facing other hurdles including a legal challenge involving the California Environmental Quality Act.

Police said that the area was previously a camp where unhoused people lived and added that at this time it's unclear whether the incident is suspicious or a crime scene. Officers will remain at the scene through the week.

Redding Public Works Director Chuck Aukland told KRCR that the construction of the project will continue.

There are no additional details yet available about the decedent, police say. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Redding Police Department Detective Division at 530-225-4200.