Human remains found during search for missing Bay Area teen

Human remains were found in Santa Cruz Mountains on Saturday, close to Castle Rock State Park where officials discovered the car of Katherine Schneider, 17, who was reported missing over a month ago, officials said.

Schneider was last seen driving away from her Saratoga home in a 2019 Honda Accord on July 5, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said. Saratoga, a town of about 30,000 sits on the edge of the Santa Clara Valley at the foot of the Santa Cruz Mountains. The town is about 15 miles from the state park.

Her car was found on Skyline Boulevard near the state park, the sheriff's office said in a statement on Tuesday. The vehicle was unoccupied.

Katherine Schneider's mother posted on social media Sunday that her daughter has died.

"It's with heavy hearts that we must announce the devastating news that our beloved Katie Schneider has passed away in a car accident," she wrote on Instagram. "The Santa Clara County Sheriff's office informed us that Katie's remains were found in the vicinity of her vehicle in a ravine near Castle Rock State Park. At this time, the circumstances surrounding the heartbreaking incident are still under investigation."

The Santa Clara County Office of the Medical Examiner-Coroner told SFGATE on Monday morning that it has not yet officially identified the remains.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said Monday that Katherine Schneider's disappearance remains an active investigation. She has blue eyes and straight blonde hair and is 5-foot-5 and weighs 115 pounds.