Human remains found in Mendocino County home destroyed by fire; resident missing

Human remains were found among the remnants of a house fire in Mendocino County Wednesday and authorities had not yet located a man who lived in the home, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said.

The fire was reported to Cal Fire dispatchers at 9:47 p.m. Monday at a home on Albion Ridge Road in the coastal town of Albion. Crews from multiple fire departments responded to the fire, which destroyed the home, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office was notified of the blaze Monday after a man who lived in the house could not be located, Mendocino County Sheriff’s Lt. Shannon Barney said. The unidentified man still had not been found by Wednesday morning, when remnants of the fire were cool enough for investigators to sort through the debris.

The search led to the discovery of human remains, which could not be immediately identified as belonging to a man or woman.

The Mendocino County Coroner’s Office will examine the remains and attempt to identify the body, either through dental records or DNA analysis, Barney said. He could not say whether investigators suspect the body belonged to the missing man who lived in the home.

“I’m not going to speculate on that one,” Barney said. “We’ll wait on the coroner’s side of it.”

A fire investigator with the Ukiah Valley Fire District will conduct a concurrent investigation into when and how the fire was started. The blaze was initially categorized as an arson case, though investigators had not yet located evidence to suggest the fire was intentionally set as of Wednesday afternoon, Barney said.

“There’s no smoking gun,” Barney said. “This case is still being actively investigated.”

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.