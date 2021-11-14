Human remains found in Mendocino County ID’d as man missing since 2006

Human remains discovered last May in a forested area in Mendocino County have been identified as those of a 69-year-old man who went missing in 2006, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

David Neily had been last seen in late March or early April of 2006 in Albion, where he lived, and was reported missing by his family on July 24, according to a news release.

Investigators later found his vehicles in Westport.

After a private forester alerted the Sheriff’s Office to the find, the partial remains were picked up from Branscomb and sent to forensic odontologist and state Assemblyman Jim Wood, D-Ukiah. After DNA was extracted from a sample sent to a Chico State University lab, the remains were identified as belonging to Neily, who was considered a missing person.

The Sheriff’s Office said it is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Neily’s disappearance and asked anyone with information to contact Detective Alex Johnson at 707-463-4086 or the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 707-234-2100.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.