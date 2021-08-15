Humane Society of Sonoma County uses puppy kissing booth and animal psychic to encourage adoptions

Using adorable therapy dogs and a pet psychic for enticement, the Humane Society of Sonoma County attracted passersby to its pop-up booth at the Barlow in Sebastopol on Saturday.

The goal of the booth at the Head West Marketplace was to educate locals about the Humane Society’s programs and services, according to Nina Caputo, community engagement manager for the nonprofit.

In addition to adoption services, the organization offers a community veterinary clinic, a pet food pantry, dog training classes and summer camps for kids.

Volunteers regularly visit local events to spread word of the nonprofit’s work.

“It's just lots of fun,” Caputo said. “And we love when people come visit us and learn about all the services we provide and all the things that we do.”

Volunteer Yvonne Morones brought her dogs, Elvis, a Pomeranian mix, and Bebe, a Chihuahua “smaller than a baked potato,” to be the “smoochers” in the kissing booth.

A pet psychic, Barbara Reed, entertained the booth’s visitors by telling pet owners what their furry friends were thinking.

Animals up for adoption were unable to attend because the heat and crowds would be too overwhelming, but volunteers instead brought therapy dogs who are used to greeting many people.

“It's a really great opportunity for us to promote that human-animal bond,” Caputo said.

Caputo said she hoped that the booth would encourage people to adopt animals. As more people are heading back to work and school in Sonoma County, numbers of local adoptions are slowing.

“Adoptions have ground to a halt. So we have a lot of really awesome, amazing animals waiting for homes,” Caputo said.

To learn more about the Humane Society’s work, visit humanesocietysoco.org or stop at one of the organization’s two shelters. The Santa Rosa location is at 5345 Highway 12 W., and the Healdsburg shelter is at 555 Westside Road.