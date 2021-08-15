Humble zucchini celebrated in Healdsburg

One of the garden’s most underappreciated crops had its day in the sun at the Healdsburg Farmers’ Market on Saturday as locals poked, prodded, adorned and cheered on their winning zucchinis in an annual race for ribbons and prizes.

The Zucchini Festival, a Healdsburg tradition for some 40 years, is a sort of Cinderella’s ball for the humble squash, which tends to grow faster and more prolifically than people can harvest and consume it. For many a zucchini, the end comes in a compost pile when it becomes too huge to eat. The lucky ones get turned into zucchini bread.

But for one day a year, The Healdsburg Farmers Market gives the zucchini a second shot at life off the plate. Kids and adults are invited to pull one from their gardens and transform it into a fancy car raced on a track custom made by the late Jerry Stewart, that was inspired by the traditional Boy Scouts Pinewood Derby tracks.

Prizes, which include gift certificates to local businesses and credit to spend at the market, are given for the best designs, fastest racers and heaviest squashes.

Unlike the Sonoma County Fair, where people may spend months creating their craft entries, perfecting their recipes or planning their perfect show gardens, the Zucchini Festival is largely a seat of the pants endeavor given the short shelf life of a picked squash. Most contestants harvest theirs the night before and work with whatever they can find around the house and garden, often spur of the moment.

There is something about the zucchini that inspires creativity, especially for kids cooped up for months on Zoom.

“I liked letting my imagination open again,” said 9-year-old Sierra Angerer of Healdsburg, who captured two ribbons. She got a second for racing, despite losing wheels on the track, and a third for design. She selected a yellow squash for her racer and added some fancy colored glue squiggles. “I’m older now and I have more real life situations,” she explained. “I’m going to school now. It just feels good to let my mind wander again.”

Rochelle Mueller said she got her inspiration Friday night to dedicate her car to a great character from Dr. Seuss who “speaks for the trees.”

“I heard it was the 50th anniversary of ‘The Lorax,’ so I just had to make a Lorax,” she said of her customized zucchini car, decorated with cotton balls dyed with tumeric to look like the lollypop shaped truffola trees from the book. The driver is a gnome made from a mini crook-necked squash with a tall pepper hat. Her son Justin, 5, insisted on making his a dinosaur, a fiery T-Rex roadster with patty pan squash for wheels.

Jeanine Kelley captured first place for the heftiest squash, a 14.995 pound behemoth she claimed for her mother Julie Guger, who grew it but was unable to attend.

Her secret? Let it grow as long as possible and wait until the very last minute to harvest. “I picked it at 8 this morning,” said a triumphant Kelley. The entry hour was 8:30 a.m.

When asked her secret for success, Tara Csavas, who shared third place in the heftiest zucchini contest with her 4-year-old son Elliot with a 12.26 pounder from their garden, said it’s a question of simple neglect. “You want to go on vacation a week before the festival.”

With only 24 contestants the odds are good of winning some kind of ribbon. Festival goers decide the winner of the best designed cars, putting pennies provided by the fair in a cup by their favorites three age categories: 7 and under, 8-15 and 16 to adult.

Bobette Gilbertson, who has come to the festival every year since moving to Healdsburg in 2014, was happy to take home a third place ribbon for her yellow zucchini racer, with a tomato face driver wearing a brown eggshell helmet foraged from her chickens. A spent artichoke flower in the back of the car represented the flames and exhaust.

“It’s OK,” she grinned. “You’re here for the fun and community and the joy it brings. A lot of people are under a lot of stress. This is uplifting and nice.”

Master of ceremonies Kip Miller, 91, looking very farmer-like in Dickies overalls, said truth be told, few zucchini ever make it to the end of the track. “It’s mainly a lot of laughs,” he conceded.

He said he shows up year after year for the kids.

I love the shine on their faces,“ he said. ”They’re having fun.“

