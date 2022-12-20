Eureka resident Monica Lettiere, 47, woke up to a wave of power thrusting her from her bed early Tuesday morning.

After she stood up, the magnitude 6.4 earthquake forced her to her knees.

Lettiere’s husband, seeing the house shaking and glass breaking, thought a bomb had been dropped.

Humboldt County was hit by the large earthquake and multiple aftershocks early Tuesday, damaging houses and roads and triggering power outages for thousands of residents.

The first quake struck about 2:30 a.m. near Ferndale, a community about 169 miles northwest of Santa Rosa, and light shakes were felt as far as Chico, according to the U.S. Geological Survey website. The center of the shakes was just offshore at a depth of 10 miles.

Rio Dell saw significant damage, with multiple houses knocked off of foundations, many gas leaks, and businesses, such as a Napa Auto Parts, with feet of debris covering their floors.

Eugene Ross, who was helping pick up item in the auto business, said he had to put his “hands on the bed and just wait” when the earthquake began.

“It hit hard and it shook hard,” he told The Press Democrat Tuesday.

A Press Democrat reporter saw at least seven Rio Dell homes that had been red tagged, indicating they were no longer safe to inhabit.

More than 70,000 Humboldt County residents lost power in places such as Rio Dell, Fortuna and Eureka.

Eureka’s Lettiere said she and her husband sat in the dark for a while after the earthquake started.

Infrastructure surrounding Ferndale was also damaged.

A bridge spanning the Eel River near Fernbridge was cracked at both sides. The bridge is still closed as of 10:30 a.m.

Blue Slide Road, which connects the Rio Dell to Ferndale, had multiple cracks and crews actively working to repair the road in the morning.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.