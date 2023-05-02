Justin Legge wants to lead guided nature tours in Humboldt Redwoods State Park, a 52,000-acre park containing the world's largest contiguous stretch of redwoods, located some 200 miles north of San Francisco.

Legge, 35, has guided hundreds of nature tours all over Northern California, including within Redwood National and State Parks, a collection of four co-managed parks spread over 131,983 acres between 80 and 120 miles north of Humboldt Redwoods State Park. He's studied outdoor recreation and worked for the Forest Service, and he's also served as an emergency medical technician and a wilderness first responder.

So when Legge learned in January that he'd be unable to obtain a permit to guide tours for Benbow Historic Inn within Humboldt Redwoods State Park, he was surprised. There's no permit process for guided tours in that specific park, North Coast Redwoods Deputy District Superintendent Erin Gates wrote in an email.

"California State Parks is working on this, but at this time, there is nothing that already exists to support this type of operation," Gates wrote. "Hope this helps clarify, even if it wasn't necessarily the answer you wanted to receive."

Legge was confused. He had seen an application on the park's website for exactly this sort of permit. But when he went back to find it, the form was gone. He's been emailing back and forth with park officials for nearly two years now trying to obtain a permit, and their answers to his questions have been unsatisfying and sometimes contradictory, Legge says.

"I am about ready to throw up the white flag, but it makes me sad for Southern Humboldt and Humboldt County's economic recovery in general," Legge told SFGATE.

Legge isn't the only one park officials have prevented from conducting business within the park. Kimberly Korobi owns a horseback riding operation in Fortuna and would love to bring her guests on trail rides in the park but was told in 2013 that a permit wasn't possible; she hasn't bothered asking again since. Aaron Ostrom, owner of tour company Bigfoot Adventure Academy, tried last year to arrange for cruise ship passengers docked in Eureka to enjoy outings within Humboldt Redwoods State Park. Park officials rejected the applications.

The refusals have been particularly frustrating for business owners at a time when Humboldt County's economy is in decline after the collapse of the marijuana industry. (Since California legalized cannabis in 2016, farmers have reported as much as a 95% drop in what they can get for a pound of pot.)

Community leaders scrambling for solutions have identified ecotourism as the most obvious sector to help fuel a recovery, and they say that Humboldt Redwoods State Park and its wildly popular Avenue of the Giants offer significant untapped economic opportunity. But thus far, California State Parks officials haven't allowed private businesses to secure permits to operate tours or other ongoing commercial ventures within the park.

For North Coast Redwoods District Superintendent Victor Bjelajac, who has held the post since 2016, helping the region's residents recover from an economic downturn simply isn't the priority. "I'm not developing the commercial use," he told SFGATE in an interview. "I'm here to protect resources and give people opportunities to experience them."

There are challenges and downsides to allowing individuals and businesses to bring paying guests into the park. An increase in visitation and usage of a prized redwood park in striking distance of the Bay Area could lead to filled parking lots and busier trails, which could threaten the serene environs (arguably the very reason some visitors show up). Moreover, park resources would have to be extended for a screening process to vet commercial entities, ensuring they would use the park appropriately, keep guests safe and convey accurate information.

Meanwhile, park interpreters are already offering free guided tours, and public contract code dictates that California State Parks should use civil service resources for such endeavors when possible, according to Adrien Contreras, assistant deputy director of park operations.

"They're kind of strict guidelines," Contreras told SFGATE in an interview. If private entities are going to perform duties in parks that could be performed by civil service employees, he added, California State Parks officials must submit the information to a state personnel board and to unions, and the request can be denied.

"It's just on a case-by-case proposal basis and on a park-by-park basis, and it may or may not be approved," Contreras said.

Those who want to do business within a state park have two options. The first is to submit a special event permit request, which is typically used for one-time occasions, according to Contreras. Humboldt Redwoods State Park used to have a supplemental "Commercial Use Permit Application," which contained check boxes for things like "Tour/Bus," "Cycling," "Equestrian," or "Camping/Overnight" and asked how many times per week/year the activity would be conducted in the park. Officials were using this form as recently as 2021, and although it's no longer on the park's website, Legge provided a copy to SFGATE.