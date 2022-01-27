Subscribe

Humboldt State University becomes Cal Poly, Humboldt

ASSOCIATED PRESS
January 27, 2022, 9:32AM
Updated 50 minutes ago

ARCATA — The California State University system now has a third Cal Poly.

Cal State trustees on Wednesday approved a new designation for Humboldt State University.

The school will now be formally named California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt, and will be known as Cal Poly Humboldt.

It’s the system’s first polytechnic university in Northern California.

The others are Cal Poly San Luis Obispo on the Central Coast and Cal Poly Pomona in Southern California.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette