Subscribe

Humpback whale seen in San Francisco Bay for first time this year

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 18, 2021, 5:21PM
Updated 10 hours ago

A humpback whale has been spotted in the San Francisco Bay for the first time this year, according to a Facebook post from The Marine Mammal Center.

Experts from the Sausalito-based organization saw the whale twice and reported the sighting to the U.S. Coast Guard so that ships were aware to be careful.

“The whale was feeding, a sign the Bay is bountiful and attractive to more and more species,” the post read.

The Marine Mammal Center also asks that anyone who sees a whale, dolphin or porpoise reports the sighting to htpps://bit.ly/3rLEJMo.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette