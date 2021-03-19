Humpback whale seen in San Francisco Bay for first time this year

A humpback whale has been spotted in the San Francisco Bay for the first time this year, according to a Facebook post from The Marine Mammal Center.

Experts from the Sausalito-based organization saw the whale twice and reported the sighting to the U.S. Coast Guard so that ships were aware to be careful.

“The whale was feeding, a sign the Bay is bountiful and attractive to more and more species,” the post read.

The Marine Mammal Center also asks that anyone who sees a whale, dolphin or porpoise reports the sighting to htpps://bit.ly/3rLEJMo.