Hundreds attend Santa Rosa wildfire preparedness fair

With smoke from a fire in Petaluma in the air, a recent history of locally devastating wildfires and the ruinous Maui conflagration in mind, hundreds of people attended a wildfire-ready resource fair Saturday in Santa Rosa.

Lines were out the door at Finley Community Center when the event started at 10 a.m.

The 150 go-bags prepared by the Santa Rosa Fire Department — stocked with food bars, emergency blankets, light sticks, masks, first aid kits, an LED flashlight and other items useful if you need to leave home in a hurry — were snapped up.

"I was not there when the fire came a few years ago but it scared me,“ said Barbara Chung, speaking about the 2017 Tubbs Fire that forced her husband to evacuate his Santa Rosa home.

Having moved since then from Hong Kong to Santa Rosa, she said she wanted “to learn more about evacuation and the things that we need. I need to because I would not know what to do.“

#Spring Fire: Final Update. Fire has been controlled to 13.91 acres. No structures damaged or destroyed and no injuries reported. Cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/DxJubVHEPI — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) August 19, 2023

As Chung and some 400 other attendees browsed booths offering a range of emergency readiness and response information, a fire about 20 miles south, on Spring Hill Road near Helen Putnam Regional Park, torched 14 acres before two air tankers, 13 fire engines and two hand-firefighting crews contained it.

Cal Fire Spokesperson Eric Hernandez said there were no injuries and no structures burned or threatened. The cause is still under investigation, he said, adding that “as we experience warmer conditions, being prepared is imperative.”

At the readiness fair, Santa Rosa Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal said he couldn’t comment on the Petaluma fire but that in general, “at this time of year we do regularly see avoidable incidents and the most common is related to mowing and improper use of mechanical equipment.”

He said: “We always try and encourage people to do that type of activity in the early morning hours when the fog is still out, the humidity is up and there's less of a chance of an ignition. But unfortunately, we see time and time again, incidents that are absolutely preventable happen.”

Ahferom Legesse got to the fair, which was sponsored the city of Santa Rosa, too late to get a “go-bag” — he stumbled on it after bringing his two daughters to the Finley Center for karate lessons — but browsed the booths and said he’d learned some important lessons.

“We're going to prepare things. You know, we're going to have bags and things like that in case because, you know, October is coming,” he said, “and that's when the (Tubbs and Kincade) fires happened. So you want to be ready and you want to be able to be ready to evacuate at any moment.”

Cheryl, who asked that her last not name not be used, said she and her husband have evacuated their east Santa Rosa home seven times since the 2017 wildfires swept into the city.

They attended the fair to “fine tune” their fire preparedness, said her husband, Bruce.

“We’re going to go home and read all the information we got,” Cheryl said.

The wildfire on the Hawaii island of Maui, which destroyed 80% of the historic town of Lahaina and left a death toll that reached 114 on Saturday, were on the minds of many, said Julie Atwood of the Halter Project, an organization focused on keeping animals safe during disasters.

“We’re being inundated with calls about pet preparedness because of the situation in Maui,” Atwood said. She added that she distributed roughly 400 information packets and pet safety workbooks during Saturday’s fair.

Atwood also volunteered her organization’s slogan: “All species, all dangers, all safe,” she said. “And all the species starts with us, humans, because if we’re not safe, they’re not safe.”

