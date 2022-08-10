Hundreds continue search for Truckee teenager still missing four days after party

The search for 16-year-old Kiely Rodni continued into Wednesday with no sign of the Truckee girl who went missing early Saturday from a party at a Sierra campground.

Searchers from across the state, led by Placer and Nevada County sheriff’s offices, are focusing on the area around Prosser Family Campground, 10 minutes north of Truckee, the site of the party where the teenage Rodni was last seen, Placer County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Wednesday.

Authorities at a Wednesday afternoon news conference in Truckee said they will continue their search for Kiely using “local, state and, even at times, federal resources” to locate the missing teen.

A 5:30 p.m. community meeting was planned at the Truckee-Donner Recreation and Park District, 10891 Truckee Way, Truckee.

Placer and Nevada County water search teams were joined Tuesday on Prosser Reservoir by marine searchers from neighboring Washoe County in Nevada.

Searchers also took to the air above the campground hoping to find Rodni’s vehicle, a Honda CR-V. An estimated 265 searchers including 50 FBI agents, California Highway Patrol and local agencies are looking for the 16-year-old Rodni and have received some 300 tips, said Placer officials.

“We’re using every tactic we can to try to get any information that might help further our investigation,” Placer County Sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Scott Alford said as authorities released images of the missing girl at a Tuesday news briefing.

Detectives found security video of the teen filmed at a Truckee store at 6:08 p.m., Aug. 5.

The girl was last seen wearing a black spaghetti strap bodysuit, green Dickies brand pants with a black grommet belt and black Vans shoes.

The footage of Kiely was captured hours before she went to the campground 8 miles north of Truckee above Prosser Reservoir, Placer County Sheriff’s officials said.

“If you think you have information and you don’t know if it’s relevant, we want it,” Alford said.

Anyone with information is urged to send online tips to sheriff_tahoeinvesttips@placer.ca.gov or call the tip line: 530-581-6320, option 7.