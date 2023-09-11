Hundreds gather at the Calistoga Harvest Table

Called the Calistoga Harvest Table, it is a yearly event,, which features food prepared by a number of chefs from local restaurants and wineries.|
PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
September 11, 2023, 7:07AM
Updated 1 minute ago

Hundreds of diners gathered Sunday evening along downtown Calistoga’s Lincoln Avenue to take a seat at a 1,000-foot-long dinner table.

Called the Calistoga Harvest Table, it is a yearly event,, which features food prepared by a number of chefs from local restaurants and wineries.

This year’s event featured 12 chefs from these restaurants:

  • Auro;;
  • Café Sarafornia
  • Calistoga Inn Restaurant & Brewery;
  • Evangeline;
  • House of Better;
  • Hydro Grill;
  • Johnny’s Bar and Restaurant;
  • Lovina;
  • Mangia Mi Calistoga;
  • Pacifico Restaurante Mexicano;
  • Picobar at Solage;
  • Solbar at Solage.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.