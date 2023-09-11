Hundreds gather at the Calistoga Harvest Table
Hundreds of diners gathered Sunday evening along downtown Calistoga’s Lincoln Avenue to take a seat at a 1,000-foot-long dinner table.
Called the Calistoga Harvest Table, it is a yearly event,, which features food prepared by a number of chefs from local restaurants and wineries.
This year’s event featured 12 chefs from these restaurants:
- Auro;;
- Café Sarafornia
- Calistoga Inn Restaurant & Brewery;
- Evangeline;
- House of Better;
- Hydro Grill;
- Johnny’s Bar and Restaurant;
- Lovina;
- Mangia Mi Calistoga;
- Pacifico Restaurante Mexicano;
- Picobar at Solage;
- Solbar at Solage.
