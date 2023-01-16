Sonoma County residents, on Sunday night, reverently honored the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. — the iconic civil rights leader whose national holiday takes place Monday — with music, poetry, speeches, and student oratories.

The annual “Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration” was celebrated with tears and applause from an audience of hundreds, who tuned in online for the virtual event.

The MLK Birthday Celebration Committee, a Sonoma County-based group, first held the celebration in 1981. Organizers say the event raises awareness about human rights issues by supporting organizations that exemplify King’s ideals.

Kenneth Duncan, one of the night’s speakers, pointed out how truly diverse this year’s celebration was.

“We have all walks of life, colors and cultures in here — we’re at a Black event in a Jewish synagogue!”Duncan said. The event was broadcast virtually via Zoom from the Congregation Ner Shalom in Cotati.

The Nubian Cafe Collective, a Sonoma County-based nonprofit created to sustain local Black arts and culture, opened the ceremony with a prayer and drumming.

Musician Benjamin Mertz sang the Black National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” a hymn that was originally written in 1900 as a poem by future-NAACP Executive Secretary James Weldon Johnson.The poem was eventually set to music written by his brother, J. Rosamond Johnson.

Esmarelda Meza, a sophomore at Elsie Allen High School, shared a speech during Sunday’s ceremony.

“Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, ‘Power at its best is love implementing the demands of justice.’ With this, I believe there are two types of power — power based on control and power based on change,” Meza said.

“Power based on control is a person taking action for the reasons of self interest that only benefit themselves. Power based on change is a person taking action for the reasons of love that benefit all. Who says taking action for reasons of love that benefit all cannot be the new mindset?,” she added.

During the ceremony, clips from “King: A Filmed Record” — a 1970 documentary detailing King’s life from 1955, during the early days of the civil rights movement, to 1968, the year he was assassinated. It highlights key events in his rise from regional activist to world-renowned leader.

There were also speeches during Sunday’s event, from Kirstyne Lange, head of the Santa Rosa-Sonoma County chapter of the NAACP and MaDonna (Feather) Cruz, who serves as Santa Rosa City School District’s president of the Indian Education Committee.

Carole Ellis, the retired educator one of the co-founders of the local MLK Birthday Celebration was also present Sunday night. Ellis and fellow civil rights activists, Mary Moore and the late Rev. James E. Coffee, organized the first MLK ceremony in Sonoma County in 1981.

Musical performances also took place throughout the event.

MLK Jr. Day is celebrated on the third Monday of January and honors King’s life and fight for racial equality. It was officially declared a national holiday in 1983 by then-President Ronald Reagan.

On Monday, organizers will continue the celebration by holding, “Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration —A day on! Not a day off!” A national day of volunteerism which is meant to exemplifying King’s ideals, will take place at Community Baptist Church, 1620 Sonoma Ave. in Santa Rosa.

Staff Writer Phil Barber contributed to this report.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.